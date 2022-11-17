GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.

