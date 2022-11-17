Read full article on original website
Local Authorities Continue Search For Missing Grand Junction Woman
The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.
Vigil held in Grand Junction for Colorado Springs victims
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A remembrance candlelight vigil was held last night to honor those in the LGBTQ+ community whose lives have been lost too soon. The vigil was held at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Grand Junction and follows the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five and injured 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers. Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We told you how the City of Grand Junction approved a rec center plan costing an estimated $70 million. The council voted six to one to adopt the plan. The community center would be built at Matchett Park. It will be funded by a cannabis tax and a sales tax increase of 0.15 percent. The increase would be less than half of what voters turned down in 2019, 0.39 percent.
Deputies: Two in jail after breaking into Millard County store with car
BEAVER, Utah — Two people were arrested Friday after deputies said they broke into a store at a Millard County gas station. According to a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours at the Cove Fort Chevron. “Deputies were told...
Does this Grand Junction Colorado Home Have the Best View of the Grand Valley?
A Grand Junction home was recently added to the listings at Realtor.com which claims to have the best 360 views in town. Finding a location with views that include most of the Grand Valley is not as easy as it might seem. This spot seems to have it all. This...
Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.
Minor I-70 closures over Thanksgiving week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Travelers making their way across Colorado on Interstate 70 should expect minor traffic impacts this week. While no impacts are expected on the weekend or on Thanksgiving Day, there will be some road work from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Starting Monday, right...
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us. In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.
Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme
The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
Local students land spots in 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections
WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections have been released, with a number of local students making the cut. Addie Ritterbush, Palisade High School sophomore. Mattea Enewold, Glenwood Springs High School senior. Ella Steele, Palisade High School senior. Siri Henderson, Glenwood Springs High School senior.
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Slight warm-up leading into the start of next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the Western Slope for today, conditions were similar to yesterday in that sunshine and dry conditions have persisted. The only change occurred in our sky cover, where very little to no cloud cover appeared for our Saturday. Temperatures also remained similar to yesterday, with Grand Junction in the lower 40s and Montrose in the upper 30s. Clear skies that we saw throughout today will continue throughout the nighttime hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-teens throughout most of the Western Slope.
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
Less than a week until Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022-23 winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort is aimed to have the earliest opening date in the resort’s history. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the resort will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. During early season operations,...
Local Organ Donor Gets Place On Rose Parade Float
After a 2016 accident ended his life, Tanner Denton's status as an organ, eye, and tissue donor has touched the lives of 122 people all over the world.
