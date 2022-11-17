Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Joseph Sibenaller of Carroll
A Celebration of life for 39 year old Joe Sibenaller of Carroll will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and continue until...
1380kcim.com
Adeline Reicks formerly of Carroll
Adeline M Reicks, 104, died peacefully November 19, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Hospice House in Burlington, Iowa. For the past two years she was living with her daughter, Diane Mahoney and son-in-law Stan in Burlington. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 23,...
1380kcim.com
Bernice Dickson of Carroll, formerly of Manning
Bernice J. Dickson, age 92, of Carroll, Iowa, and formerly of Manilla, Iowa, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Gift Bearers will be Nicki Thomas and Kaela Schnoes. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Nicki Thomas, Kaela Schnoes, Sara Weyers, Tammy Humlicek, and Katie Mengwasser. Casket Bearers will be William Dickson, Joseph Dickson, Brian Dickson, David Humlicek, Aaron Dickson, and Justin Dickson. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.
1380kcim.com
Richard Baumhover of Carroll
Richard Baumhover, 91 of Carroll, died early Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at Addington Place in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Friday at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
City Of Carroll Closes Offices Later This Week For Thanksgiving
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Carroll will operate on reduced hours this week. All city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, so residents needing to conduct business are encouraged to do so on or before Wednesday. The Carroll Recreation Center returns to regular facility hours on Friday, while the Carroll Public Library reopens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 26.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation. Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three...
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
1380kcim.com
Opportunity Living In Lake City Hosts Virtual Auction To Support Facility’s Indoor Pool
Opportunity Living in Lake City invites area residents to join them in their latest effort to maintain operations at their indoor pool facility. Supporters are hosting the Save Our Swimming Pool (SOS2) virtual auction through Saturday, Dec. 3 with all proceeds to be used for updating and improving the heated therapeutic pool. According to Opportunity Living staff, the pool is used over 5,400 times per year by more than just Opportunity Living clients. It is also utilized regularly by students at South Central Calhoun (SCC), patients at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH), and community members for joint treatment, endurance training, balance programming, and much more. There are nearly 200 items for supporters to bid on from the comfort of their own homes via www.32auctions.com/sos2022, a link to which is included with this story online. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. As of Monday, SOS2 has raised $12,800 of its $15,000 goal.
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
kqradio.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigate two accidents in the county over the weekend.
A one car accident on Interstate 35 three miles northeast of Ellsworth at the 136 mile marker was investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at around 12:20 last Saturday morning. Reportedly a 2012 Ford Focus operated by Dakota Brady of Osceola became disabled after hitting an unknown object on the highway. Investigating deputy Ethan Krieger estimated the damage to the Brady car at $10,000. There were no injuries reported.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
