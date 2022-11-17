Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hickman man injured in hunting incident in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hickman man was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan following a hunting incident Friday morning in Buffalo County. It happened at 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. Nebraska Game and Parks said the man was taken to the hospital for injuries to his arm...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
KSNB Local4
Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus. Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
KSNB Local4
San Francisco man sentenced to 13 years for transporting drugs in central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A San Francisco man is the second of three to be sentenced in a drug distribution case. According to officials, 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 13 years following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Jiminez-Noveno will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KSNB Local4
Testing and vaccines encouraged heading into the holiday season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and health professionals want everyone to stay healthy. This comes as the flu, COVID, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are all making people sick. This year’s flu season came earlier than normal and central Nebraska has not been immune. The Centers for Disease and Prevention rate Nebraska as having a high flu activity rate.
KSNB Local4
Recount scheduled for Adams Central School Board election
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A razor thin margin of three votes separate two candidates who want to be on the Adams Central Board of Education. That means an automatic recount on Dec. 7. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim...
KSNB Local4
Parkview Christian football wins first state title in D6 Championship at UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA high school football Class D6 state championship game took place Friday at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. No. 6 Pawnee City took on fifth-seed Parkview Christian for the title. The Patriots won their first championship in program history, 50-25. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
KSNB Local4
Festoon festivities ring in ‘Railside Christmas’ for its 30th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The downtown area of Grand Island was illuminated by Railside Christmas on Friday night. The Railside Business Improvement District flipped the switch on the new Festoon Lighting alongside their traditional Christmas Tree. That lighting was just a taste of what the night held for folks as they enjoyed the cold night in Railside.
KSNB Local4
Storm beat Buccaneers in shootout to open series
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm hosted the Des Moines Buccaneers in USHL action Friday at the Viaero Center. The Storm took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but it became a 3-3 game at the end of regulation. Tri-City won 4-3 in a shootout to open the series against Des Moines.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts first day of high school fall esports state tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSeSA High School Fall Esports State Tournament began at Hastings College Friday with teams in Division I and II competing in several games. It is the fourth year of the tournament and the first time it’s being hosted by the Broncos in their new stadium inside the Gray Center.
KSNB Local4
25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial
UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas provided a spectacular moment for the downtown area of Grand Island on Friday night.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball loses five-set heartbreaker to familiar foe in NCAA DII Tournament
WAYNE, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances to Saturday’s Central Regional quarterfinals...
KSNB Local4
The gentle side of Autumn, returns...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a week of bitter cold, we finally turned the corner toward warmer weather, Sunday. Highs temperatures were wall to wall 50s across the state today, but as you might expect, now that the sun has set, it will be a chilly night as the winds turn light. Morning lows on Monday morning will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College women’s basketball defeat Mount Marty with buzzer beater shot
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s basketball team needed a late steal and a bank shot at the buzzer to defeat Mount Marty 55-52 Saturday afternoon inside Lynn Farrell Arena. Hastings looked to take control of the game early in the fourth quarter when Katharine Hamburger...
