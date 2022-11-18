Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard, homicide investigation underway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her front yard on Thursday.

Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of her home in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were described as not consistent with a natural death.

Investigators say they responded to a house around 7:15 a.m. for a woman reported to be unconscious. When deputies arrived they performed CPR on the woman but she was declared dead at the scene.

No other information on the incident is available at this time. This is the 22nd homicide investigation for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in 2022.

