ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcnews.org

Archbold girls to be led by guard play

The Archbold girls basketball team aims to put together another winning season in 2022-23. They finished last season with a 15-8 record and 5-2 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. “We have a good mixture with the seven returning and younger first year players,” said head coach Brian Ziegler....
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Dogs will try for back-to-back league titles

Swanton boys basketball has a strong foundation returning from their Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship run in 2021-22. “As always, we hope to stay healthy and have our best players available,” said head coach Bruce Smith, last year’s NWOAL Coach of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year in the Northwest District. “We expect to be very competitive versus a challenging schedule.”
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players

The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Swanton girls basketball pummels Emmanuel Christian in opener

After somewhat of a sluggish first quarter, Swanton put together run after run en route to a 57-13 drubbing of Emmanuel Christian in the girls basketball season opener Friday at Kevin J. McQuade Gymnasium. Due to low numbers within the Emmanuel Christian program, there was no junior varsity game which...
SWANTON, OH
fcnews.org

Indians lose by double digits in opener

Wauseon girls basketball ran into a buzzsaw in the season opener Friday, falling 70-45 to the visiting Anthony Wayne Generals. The Indians’ Hayley Meyer did lead all scorers with 22 points. Sophie Rupp and Mackenzie Stasa each added six points for the Indians. Sophie Smith paced the Generals with...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Blackbird girls grind out two wins on the hardwood

Pettisville girls basketball opened the season with a pair of two-point wins, besting Stryker 41-39 at home Friday before winning 37-35 at Edgerton on Saturday. Against the Panthers, Grace Crawford scored 14 points and Ellie Grieser 12 for the Blackbirds. That duo again led Pettisville on Saturday, Crawford notching 11 and Grieser nine.
PETTISVILLE, OH
fcnews.org

Delta girls looking for more growth in 2022-23 season

The Delta girls basketball team looks to continue to make strides in 2022-23. The Panthers return eight letter winners this season. Key pieces back this season are Khloe Weber and Sophia Burres, both of whom were honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League and All-District 7 a season ago. Weber averaged...
DELTA, OH
fcnews.org

Liberty Center downs Elmwood in regional final

PERRYSBURG — Liberty Center football coach Casey Mohler said Elmwood’s offense was the best his team had faced all season. That was still not good enough for the Royals, which lost 49-38 to the Tigers in a Division V regional final playoff game at Perrysburg’s Widdell Field at Steinecker Stadium Friday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
fcnews.org

Archbold girls begin season with win

The Archbold girls basketball team outscored Hicksville in every quarter besides the first in a 61-49 win at home to open the season Saturday. Carly Grime and Makena Thiel paced the Blue Streaks with 14 points apiece. Sophie Rupp chipped in 13 points. Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder led all scorers with...
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

Boys all-district soccer accolades handed out

Several boys across Fulton County received recognition when the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association recently revealed its all-district teams. On the first team in Division II were Nolan Risner of Delta and Braden Vajen of Wauseon. Second team all-district were Wauseon’s Benicio Torres and Eli Delgado. Seth Richer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Veterans honored at NSCC

Northwest State Community College hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Nov. 10 on the Archbold campus. Kerry Patrick Clark provided music and entertainment, and James Creager shared a powerful presentation titled “Freedom Is Not Free.” Pictured are the veterans in attendance.
ARCHBOLD, OH
fcnews.org

New COVID cases drop in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • The number of new COVID-19 cases fell in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 30 new cases reported in Fulton County from Nov. 11 – Nov. 17, down from 48 the previous week.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Merrin elected Ohio House Speaker

COLUMBUS – State Representative Derek Merrin has been elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 135th General Assembly. Merrin represents parts of western Lucas County, including the Swanton area. State Representative Bill Dean (R-Xenia), who as dean of the House Republican caucus for the 135th General...
OHIO STATE
fcnews.org

FCEDC wants to welcome back home graduates from county schools

The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) wants to “welcome back home” people that have graduated from area high schools but live and work elsewhere. FCEDC staff members will be proactively reaching out to recent high school graduates from the seven county school districts that may have left for higher education and career opportunities.
fcnews.org

Sheriff announces holiday traffic blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz called Thanksgiving Blitz. It will run from Wednesday through Sunday. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and will be looking for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.
fcnews.org

Swanton Council approves DORA

Swanton Village Council last week approved the final reading of an ordinance creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The scaled down DORA will be around the intersection of N. Main Street and Zeiter Way. It now only includes a small portion of Main Street at the corners of the intersection with Zeiter Way, a portion of the alley off Zeiter Way, and village property on Zeiter Way east to the village parking lot, according to the map supplied by the village.
SWANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy