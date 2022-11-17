Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
KFVS12
Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene. Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became...
KFVS12
BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break...
KFVS12
Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
KFVS12
Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Crews repaired a water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. Students from southeast Missouri participated...
KFVS12
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
KFVS12
Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Crews repaired a water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau. Updated:...
KFVS12
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft...
KFVS12
SEMO Safe Ride offers safe option to get students home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Safe Ride is a program designed to help students get to their home safely. In the Student Conduct Office, Dr. Randy Carter helped organize Safe Ride. “The last thing we want to do is call a parent at 2 or 3 in the morning...
KFVS12
Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of people came out to the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. This particular event was hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and featured more than 300 small business vendors set up at the Show-Me-Center and the Osage Centre, all from across the Heartland area.
KFVS12
PHOTOS: SEMO wins share in OVC football title
Comptroller Susana Mendoza helped distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals this morning at the Arrowleaf Cairo office with help from Arrowleaf staff and Laborer’s Local 773. PHOTOS: Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. Crews battled a large fire at a...
KFVS12
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
KFVS12
City leaders approve plan to rebuild The Bubble
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Cheaper gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon...
KFVS12
River Valley Craft Club brings in roughly 200 vendors from craft fair in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are in Cape Girardeau this weekend, you might notice all of the traffic. It’s not just from holiday shopping, many people visited one of three craft fairs in town. One of those craft fairs is the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo at the...
KFVS12
20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2. According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your photo taken with Santa, check out...
Comments / 0