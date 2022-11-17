ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in two states

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene. Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became...
PEVELY, MO
KFVS12

BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams

Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.

Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations

52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. Students from southeast Missouri participated...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
CLINTON, KY
KFVS12

Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau

It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season

52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Safe Ride offers safe option to get students home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Safe Ride is a program designed to help students get to their home safely. In the Student Conduct Office, Dr. Randy Carter helped organize Safe Ride. “The last thing we want to do is call a parent at 2 or 3 in the morning...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of people came out to the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. This particular event was hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and featured more than 300 small business vendors set up at the Show-Me-Center and the Osage Centre, all from across the Heartland area.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

PHOTOS: SEMO wins share in OVC football title

Comptroller Susana Mendoza helped distribute 150 Thanksgiving meals this morning at the Arrowleaf Cairo office with help from Arrowleaf staff and Laborer’s Local 773. PHOTOS: Fire destroys Holmes Store, apartment building in Williamsville, Mo. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. Crews battled a large fire at a...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

City leaders approve plan to rebuild The Bubble

Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Cheaper gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon...
JACKSON, MO

