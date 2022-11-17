CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of people came out to the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. This particular event was hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and featured more than 300 small business vendors set up at the Show-Me-Center and the Osage Centre, all from across the Heartland area.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO