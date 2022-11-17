Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Beshear-Coleman Administration Commitment to Making Kentucky a National Leader in Public Safety
Governor's administration to make Kentucky a better place. The Beshear-Coleman administration’s top priority is the safety of all Kentuckians. The public safety actions already taken by the Governor are creating safer communities and a better Kentucky now and into the future. The recently enacted bipartisan state budget signed by...
Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working
As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID levels mostly green in majority of state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows a vast improvement in COVID-19 Community Levels, which are low in the majority of the state with a limited area showing a medium level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data...
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
wdrb.com
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Kentuckians urged to get vaccinated for flu
Influenza continues to spread across Kentucky, and three more residents of the state have died from it, according to the state Department for Public Health. The state’s latest report shows that flu activity keeps increasing. In the week ended Nov. 12, the state confirmed 2,719 cases of flu, up from 2,082 the prior week. So far, the total number of confirmed cases during this flu season is 6,061.
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
Now That They’ve Passed It, Can I Bring My Michigan Medical Cannabis To Kentucky?
First off, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the citizens of the commonwealth of Kentucky who were just granted the first step towards the legalization of marijuana. On Tuesday, November 15th Kentucky Governor Andy Breshear signed an executive order to allow the possession and sale of medical marijuana. This will go into effect on January 1st, 2023.
wdrb.com
Police in Kentucky and Indiana are using cameras to scan license plates
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it. Across the U.S., some state legislatures have passed bills addressing automated license plate readers and the data they collect. Kentucky and Indiana have not.
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial.
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
wkyufm.org
High electricity bill? Kentucky utility regulators are looking into that
Among the fees tacked onto your monthly electricity bill, there’s a little-understood charge that allows utilities to automatically pass on the costs they pay for fuels like coal and natural gas. When prices for natural gas spike, as they have over the last two years, utilities pass those costs...
Supplemental propane assistance going to some WVa families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter. An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
marijuanamoment.net
KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)
Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
