Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Yardbarker
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
atozsports.com
One Broncos’ coach makes cruel but obvious statement about the team
One Denver Broncos coach made a statement that may come off as cruel to his team but is very obviously true. That coach is offensive coordinator Justin Outten. The Denver Broncos offense has been probably the worst in the league, which, as I sound like a broken record, is a surprise to everyone.
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 matchup with the Denver Broncos seemed like a marquee game before the season started but now is an almost unwatchable mess. This Raiders-Broncos tilt features a 2-7 Raiders team vs. a 3-6 Broncos squad in a game that is closer to a battle for a top draft pick than a playoff spot. Even though this game should be ugly, we’re still going to make some bold Raiders Week 11 predictions.
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Hackett hands off play-calling duties, Broncos still sputter
First-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett surrendered play-calling duties in an effort to spark his struggling offense
Yardbarker
Watch: Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT
Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterward. The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things. On their second play, Foster...
Everything the Minnesota Vikings said after losing 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys
All of the quotes from postgame media scrums, postgame press conferences and more
Yardbarker
Report: Fox’s Mark Schlereth Says Steelers Sensational Rookie #8 Kenny Pickett Has His Own Office
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback wants to be a great player in the NFL. So much so that according to former NFL offensive lineman turned color commentator on Fox, Mark Schlereth, the team has given him his own office. The former Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos guard and center had just...
Yardbarker
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Green Bay. Police records show that...
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. Despite the Raiders’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, several players put up decent fantasy totals. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about the Raiders and their showdown with the Broncos this weekend. Check out our questions and Mosher’s answers below. 1. The Raiders insist that they're backing...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC addresses report about lack of trust in Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers are understandably trying to take things slow with Kenny Pickett in his rookie season, but the reigns may not be quite as tight as one recent report claimed. Longtime Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked in his weekly Q&A this week how often...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr remains confident in Raiders’ ability to turn it around
Despite a 2-7 start to the season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr remains confident that this team can still find its way. With a few days under his belt since his emotional presser, No. 4 remains steadfast in his belief that the Silver and Black are still capable of turning things around.
Yardbarker
Four options for Eagles to improve return game
The Eagles are 8-1 and have a top five offense and defense, but they aren't perfect — especially in one aspect. Philadelphia's special teams must improve. Most notably, the kick return game could especially use a jolt. Rookie wide receiver Britain Covey has returned kicks with so-so results. He...
Yardbarker
New York Giants shake up linebacker core with Micah McFadden winning snaps
The New York Giants currently have a 7–2 record, and despite their success, they continue to make changes at key positions. Notably, the linebacker spot has undergone a few player changes this season after releasing veteran Blake Martinez before the campaign began. The Giants entered the year with Tae...
Yardbarker
Watch: Fan on field gets absolutely rocked by UCLA security guard
This all happened after USC had defeated the Bruins 48-45 in a thrilling game that eliminated UCLA from contention for the Pac-12 title game, while also keeping USC's slim college playoff hopes alive. The Trojans overcame an early 14-0 point deficit (and later a 21-10 deficit) to get the win...
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Comments / 1