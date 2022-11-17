Hear Supper’s Ready by Genesis and a Thanksgiving theme, on Thursday from 2-4 PM. JD will be live in studio, spinning new and epic Prog tracks, to go along with your Holiday festivities. Feast on songs like Supper’s Ready, Rose of Jericho, Belladonna, Stardust We Are, Cat Food, Floating Plates and The Feast! PLUS, the brand new Single by Roger Waters, a drastically reworked, Comfortably Numb that will comfortably get you to the table for two hours of beautiful, complex and intelligent music, only on 103.3 Asheville FM and our new APP! Check out ALL our wonderful shows, live or archived, this Holiday Season!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO