KSNB Local4
Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus. Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.
Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Grand Island woman found with cocaine after striking officer, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday when she was found with cocaine after hitting an officer, Grand Island Police say. Just after 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment near Walnut and Charles Streets after a dispute began between Trista Weasel and a landlord. The...
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Mitchell Linder, 31, is charged with felony second degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
klkntv.com
‘Career offender’ from Grand Island gets 19 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A repeat offender from Grand Island will spend nearly two decades behind bars for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Austin Kober, 24, was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison for the distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. The sentence...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
Sand Hills Express
Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
News Channel Nebraska
Railside lights up for Christmas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Christmas has arrived in Grand Island. The Railside Christmas tree and the festoon lights are now lightning up six blocks of downtown. During the weekend, the festoon lights will be on 24 hours. During weeknights, so will the Christmas tree. Executive director of Railside, Sherry Siwinski...
Kearney Hub
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
