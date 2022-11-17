Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Traffic deaths in Iowa top 300 once again
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol reminds Iowans to drive responsibly ahead of holiday
SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated. In a Facebook post, troopers shared images showing the driver, just north of Spencer, Iowa, was clocked at 91 mph. It comes...
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
‘Operation Give Birds’ helps feed 1,200 families in four cities in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Giving Crew held its sixth annual Operation Give Birds Sunday, expanding this year into four cities across Eastern Iowa and providing more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to people in need. While the Thanksgiving meal program started as a prank, it’s grown into...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Nice week ahead, look for 40s this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we are coming out of the coldest November stretch since 2014, it’s quite stunning how nice the 40s really do feel. We’ll have plenty of 40s coming up this week, including today. The exception may be in far northeast Iowa where upper 30s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected for everybody today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, clouds start to build up ahead of a very weak system that may affect parts of the area on Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks weak enough to have little, if any, impact on travel. Behind that system, more 40s are likely right through the weekend. Have a great week!
KCRG.com
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
Railroad engineers accepted their contract with the railroads, but conductors rejected the deal. FDA approves new treatment to fight Type 1 diabetes. The FDA approved a new treatment in the fight against type 1 diabetes. Local doctor on what to know about lung cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dr. Maggie...
KCRG.com
‘The Cookie Man’ Joe Barksdale dies
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The famous founder of Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa State Fair has died, KCCI reports. Joe Barksdale was known as “The Cookie Man.” He started Barksdale’s Cookies in 1994. After 27 years, he and his wife gifted the cookie legacy and recipe to the State Fair, so Iowans can enjoy the cookies forever.
KCRG.com
Iowa farmers balance high commodity prices, rising costs
(KTIV) - The financial bottom line for farmers is ever-changing. And, although commodity prices are high, farmers face rising operational costs. In Iowa, the Farm Bureau says farmers benefitted from an overall solid harvest, and high commodity prices. But, fuel and fertilizer costs are skyrocketing. Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson says he is constantly talking to lawmakers in Washington about the upcoming Farm Bill, and why he thinks it is critical for farmers to have subsidies like crop insurance.
KCRG.com
Mt. Everest climber returns to Iowa camp that instilled sense of adventure
Strawberry Point, Iowa (KCRG) -The first Iowa woman to climb Mt. Everest says her time at a Strawberry Point camp helped instill a sense of adventure in her life. Jesup native Jen Loeb spoke at the Ewalu Camp and Retreat Center on Friday - her first time back since being a kid. Loeb completed the “7 summits” last year, climbing to the peaks of the tallest mountains on every continent.
KCRG.com
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK (AP) — Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual guidance on the road as part of what they see as Christian ride-hailing ministries. Drayton is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn. Reid is a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft and share the word of God as roving preachers. And they both believe the church goes beyond the brick-and-mortar.
Comments / 1