Danville, VA

Man charged with threats against Danville School

By Odyssey Fields
 6 days ago

UPDATE: Police arrested a man Friday afternoon for allegedly making a threat against the Westover Christian Academy school in Danville.

According to a press release, 51-year-old, Douglas Scholz was charged with the following:

  • Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family
  • Threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property
  • Threats of death or bodily injury to healthcare providers

Police say Scholz was associated with a student at the school. That student is no longer enrolled at the school.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they were notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student.

Police say the threat came during a custody matter at the Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court earlier Thursday at 2:20 p.m. The father made a threat that an incident would occur at Westover Christain Academy during dismissal on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Danville Police make arrest in relation to shooting

DPD is currently at the school for safety precautions for students, parents, teachers, and administrators.

Police report they are investigating the threat as a criminal matter.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact DPD through any social media platform, by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, or approaching any officer you see. Additional information can also be emailed to crimetips@danvilleva.gov . Any information leading to an arrest and conviction, in this case, will be eligible for a cash reward.

