How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
"I am the elected member:" Suspended councilmember Ridley-Thomas breaks silence
L.A. City councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas’s corruption trial was due to begin this week but has been postponed, leaving his seat in limbo - in an exclusive interview with KNX News, he vows to represent the 10th District despite his suspension.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Loewenstein’s words, AES statement, hate-speech flyers
Loewenstein: “must and will do better” in words. City Councilman Todd Loewenstein made a statement at the start of the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, referencing his appearance on a national NBCNews Now report about proposed development of the Redondo Beach AES plant and affordable housing. “Some of...
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
easyreadernews.com
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
luxury-houses.net
A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million
7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4
So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
