Redondo Beach, CA

Times of San Diego

Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division

The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA
signalscv.com

Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes

The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million

7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4

So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels  By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times  The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

