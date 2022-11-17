ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Newport on the Levee Opening a Micro Food Hall With Full-Service Dining

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KEaj_0jEnmyh900
Rendering for Galley on the Levee

A new dining experience is coming to Newport on the Levee, and it’ll give burgeoning restaurateurs and chefs the opportunity to get their concepts off the ground.

The Levee’s owner, North American Properties, says it’s inked a deal with Galley Group, a food hall development and management company, to bring a new micro food hall and bar to Newport. It will be called Galley on the Levee and it’ll open near the central plaza in the summer.

Galley Group says its locations act as an accelerator for aspiring restaurateurs and chefs, offering rent-free and fee-free environments to let them grow and perfect their craft. And Galley’s not your traditional food hall: Their establishments function like full-service restaurants with front-of-house staff like managers, bartenders, runners and bussers.

Galley on the Levee will be 7,900 square feet and will feature four restaurants and a bar, as well as a space outside for gathering. Galley Group says it anticipates incorporating American, Asian, Italian and Mexican flavors, but it wants to work with local chefs to determine which concepts will work best in Newport. The bar will serve local craft and domestic beers, as well as craft cocktails and select wines.

“We were initially attracted to Newport on the Levee’s proximity to Downtown Cincinnati, its consistent programming, and riverfront views; however, we also recognized an opportunity for growth in its food and beverage space. There seems to be a lot of hidden talent in the local chef scene, and we look forward to customizing The Galley on the Levee to meet the wants of the market,” Chad Ellingboe, Galley Group CEO, said in a press release.

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Galley Group and the local community to curate the food hall intentionally so that its offerings can satisfy a wide range of palates,” Adam Schwegman, partner and SVP of leasing at North American Properties, added.

Galley on the Levee is slated to open summer 2023. North American Properties said there are several other restaurants opening soon at the Levee, including Shiners on the Levee, which will host a soft open during Thanksgiving week and a grand opening in early December; 16 Lots Brewing and Amador, both of which will open in spring 2023.


Cincinnati CityBeat

