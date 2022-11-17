ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper faces charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
WMBF

Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project underway to expand Postal Way in Carolina Forest has people frustrated with the construction process. For more than a year drivers in Carolina Forest have struggled to use Postal Way. “Traffic backs up, takes a long time, It’s just getting on to Postal...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes are blocked after a crash in Little River Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. in the area of E.Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC

