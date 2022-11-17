Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Related
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
‘Critical’ injuries reported in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical” injuries were reported Monday morning in an Horry County crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped. The roadway is expected […]
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
live5news.com
SLED: Retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper faces charges
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
Charges dropped against South Carolina deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018's Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van's driver, former Horry...
wpde.com
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
WMBF
Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A project underway to expand Postal Way in Carolina Forest has people frustrated with the construction process. For more than a year drivers in Carolina Forest have struggled to use Postal Way. “Traffic backs up, takes a long time, It’s just getting on to Postal...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
wpde.com
1 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries and lanes are blocked after a crash in Little River Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-vehicle crash at 7:23 a.m. in the area of E.Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway.
WMBF
Woman charged with reckless homicide in connection to deadly Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges in connection to a deadly crash in Marion County that happened nearly a year ago. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cynethia Morton, 20, of Mullins. She is charged with reckless homicide for Jyheam Robinson’s death. The...
Officials: Person hit by car on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach dies, man charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person who was hit by a car Friday night on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach died shortly after, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Timothy Jodoin, 55, of Myrtle Beach, was hit by a car at about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional […]
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
WMBF
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
heraldadvocate.com
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
wpde.com
55-year-old pedestrian killed in Market Common, man in custody identified
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pedestrian hit and injured in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach Friday evening died, and one man was arrested in connection to the incident. Timothy Jodoin, 55, was hit on Farrow Parkway near the intersection of Fred Nash Blvd. just before 6...
Comments / 3