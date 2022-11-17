Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound. “I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”. He chose the historic...
Many Mid-South school districts closed for week of Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of Mid-South schools are out the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-25. The following school districts are closed through Friday:. Students will return to classes Monday, Nov. 28. ©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Emergency warming center opening with colder temps in the air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will open Sunday night, due to cold temperatures, according to the City of Memphis. The center will remain open from 10:00 p.m. Sunday night until 8:00 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. The warming center is not intended...
Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for MLGW’s Winter Moratorium program. During the colder temperatures, the program offers a way for senior and disabled customers to avoid disconnection if they get behind on their utility bills. The program runs December, January, and February. Those who take part...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart
Memphis Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about his experience riding the bus with 9 members of the Memphis City Council as they were on their way to hear the announcement about the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League coming to town.
actionnews5.com
Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
desotocountynews.com
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
Illegal dumping hotline, tracking repeat offenders, among changes Memphis task force is considering to stop blight, growing trash piles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, the Memphis Blight and Illegal Dumping task force held its latest meeting to look at all possible solutions to halt the trash still piling up across the city. “We have discussed pure city solutions to illegal dumping, we have discussed pure city solutions to blight,...
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
actionnews5.com
‘My heart was racing,’ reckless drivers hold up traffic on I-240 Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police want to know more information about the reckless drivers who caused a standstill in traffic on I-240, performing doughnuts. Jeri Raburn of Bartlett and her friend had just wrapped up a night of watching live music in Memphis Saturday night and were on the way home.
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
Family concerned about woman missing over a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still searching for a woman who has been missing over a week. Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. According to MPD, her family has not heard from her and is concerned for her safety. Vail...
Memphis Police searching for shoplifters - some with guns - who stormed Walmart and took merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people they said stormed a Walmart to steal merchandise. MPD investigators said about 9 p.m. Sunday, about 22 suspects – some of them armed – went into the Walmart store in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley, south of Holmes Rd.
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
actionnews5.com
Inflation impacts nonprofits as need grows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday is November 29. With inflation weighing people’s bank balances, more donations are needed to meet a spike in demand for nonprofit services. Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips for...
New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community. That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not...
Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
Comments / 5