Memphis, TN

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about his experience riding the bus with 9 members of the Memphis City Council as they were on their way to hear the announcement about the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League coming to town.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis brings holiday cheer with Christmas tree lighting events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is decking the halls with Christmas tree lights around the city. Soulsville came out to put a little soul into holiday celebrations this year. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined community members and many others in hosting the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting Saturday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy

Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Kait 8

Historical marker placed in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Inflation impacts nonprofits as need grows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Giving Tuesday is November 29. With inflation weighing people’s bank balances, more donations are needed to meet a spike in demand for nonprofit services. Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
MEMPHIS, TN

