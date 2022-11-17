ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Bills take down Cleveland Browns after Tyler Bass's big day

DETROIT, MI (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills put together a 31 to 23 win over Cleveland to stop a 2-game losing streak. 19 of those points belonged to Tyler Bass. The Bills kicker was 6-for-6 on field goals, tying his career-high for most FGs made in a game. He was also good on his only extra point attempt.
WHEC TV-10

Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further because of...
News 4 Buffalo

Bennett extends playoff run with comeback win

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bennett Tigers roared back in the second half for a 20-14 win Monday night at McQuaid Jesuit, continuing on the prowl toward a state championship. The regional win advances Bennett (5-6) to the NYSPHSAA semifinals against Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday at Union-Endicott. The Tigers beat McQuaid and CNS […]
