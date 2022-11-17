DETROIT, MI (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills put together a 31 to 23 win over Cleveland to stop a 2-game losing streak. 19 of those points belonged to Tyler Bass. The Bills kicker was 6-for-6 on field goals, tying his career-high for most FGs made in a game. He was also good on his only extra point attempt.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO