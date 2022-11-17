ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrj5S_0jEnm8Jy00

U.S. House Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Nov. 17 she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said in remarks on the floor of the House. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Pelosi, who wore a winter-white pantsuit in a nod to suffragettes and other key moments throughout her own political career, announced her retirement from leadership during a 15-minute speech just after the House met at noon with the chamber full of Democratic members and several Republicans. She has served as Democrats’ leader while they were in both the minority and majority for 15 years.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, who has served for years alongside Pelosi, also announced he’d leave leadership but remain in Congress, heading back to the Appropriations Committee, which controls discretionary government spending to the tune of about $1.5 trillion a year.

Hoyer said he would back New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus chairman, for Democratic leader. Jeffries, 52, would represent a new generation taking over leadership.

‘No greater honor’

Pelosi in her speech said that no matter how many titles she’s received over the years — speaker, leader, whip — “there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco.”

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s announcement came just weeks after a man broke into the San Francisco home she shares with her husband and attacked him with a hammer while she was in Washington, D.C. The suspect, who faces state and federal criminal charges, said during the incident he was searching for Pelosi, similar to insurrectionists in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who went looking for her.

Pelosi said Thursday that she was grateful for the outpouring of support following the attack on her husband, saying he “has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support.”

“We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much,” she said, before getting a round of applause.

Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership follows a Democratic performance that turned out much better during the midterm elections than expected. And while the party did lose control of the House, Republicans so far have secured just the minimum 218 seats needed to hold the majority with 211 for Democrats and the remaining six races not yet called by The Associated Press.

Pelosi said the election shows Americans have rejected calls to violence and threats to the country’s democracy.

“Last week the American people spoke, and their voices were raised in defense of liberty, of the rule of law and democracy itself,” she said. “With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection.”

President Joe Biden released a statement saying Pelosi “is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In the first two years of my presidency, she is a singular force securing once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come,” Biden wrote. “Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her.”

Changes in Democratic leadership

Pelosi’s resignation from the top Democratic role in the House coincides with a promise she made to her caucus years ago that this would be her last Congress at the helm.

Hoyer, who was No. 2 to Pelosi, endorsed Jeffries, of New York, as Democratic leader.

“He is a skilled and capable leader who will help us win back the Majority in 2024 as we strive to continue delivering on our promises to the American people,” Hoyer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer added.

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, said in a statement that he looks forward to doing whatever he can “to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar.” Clark, of Massachusetts, is now the assistant speaker, while Aguilar, of California, is the vice chairman of the Democratic caucus.

With Democrats moving from the House majority to the minority, the minority leader and minority whip spots will become the top roles for Democratic leaders, followed by assistant speaker, Democratic Caucus chair and Democratic caucus vice chair.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30, a few days after members return from the Thanksgiving week break.

Other congressional leaders

Pelosi’s Thursday announcement makes her the only member of congressional leadership, the so-called four corners, who will leave their leadership role next year.

House Republicans voted this week to keep Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for speaker. He has yet to secure the needed 218 floor votes in January to secure the gavel.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain the Senate minority leader next session after fending off a long-shot bid from Florida’s Rick Scott during a closed-door vote Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is expected to stay in that role once the conference gathers to officially vote Dec. 8.

Pelosi was first elected to the 100th Congress following a special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Rep. Sala Burton. She often says she was forged in the Appropriations Committee before becoming House Democratic whip in 2001. Her colleagues then voted her in as minority leader in 2003.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first female speaker in U.S. history, a role that saw her negotiate and move sweeping packages through narrow majorities, including Obamacare, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in 2021 and Democrats’ climate change and health care package known as the Inflation Reduction Act this summer.

Pelosi has also overseen negotiations on dozens of bipartisan bills throughout her years as speaker and House minority leader.

Pelosi said Thursday that she will continue looking toward the country’s future.

“A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation — a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one,” she said. “And always an unfinished mission to make the dreams of today, the reality of tomorrow.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of their party amid disappointing results in the […] The post McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit into the […] The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Georgia Recorder

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback

Former President Donald Trump, who lies about how his reaction to a reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IOWA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is wrong to suggest that there is a correlation between voter turnout and voter suppression because suppression is about barriers,” she said. “If […] The post Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ILLINOIS STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms

Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WISCONSIN STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

It’s already started. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome […] The post Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided

Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of late Thursday afternoon, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, and means GOP […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NEVADA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia U.S. Senate candidates leave party’s 2020 presidential contestants off campaign stage

Georgia’s candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state are working to gin up support as their campaigns wind down with less than a week before a pivotal Election Day. During early voting days leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election, former President Barack Obama stopped by Georgia to stump for Democratic nominees for […] The post Georgia U.S. Senate candidates leave party’s 2020 presidential contestants off campaign stage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Obama to the rescue? Georgia Democrats pin hopes on 2020 mojo

Former President Barack Obama stopped in Georgia Friday to fire up Democrats in a state poised to once again play a role in deciding the balance of power in Washington. The popular national Democratic figure packed the Gateway International Convention Center in College Park as he campaigned for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and […] The post Obama to the rescue? Georgia Democrats pin hopes on 2020 mojo appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress

WASHINGTON — Republicans who may soon be taking control of Congress in the midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals—but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive legislation in […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia lawmakers toast fond memories of courtly GOP state House speaker from Blue Ridge

Longtime House Speaker David Ralston, a consensus builder molded by his beloved north Georgia mountains, died Wednesday afternoon just a little more than a week after announcing he would not run again for speaker because of his health. Ralston, who was the longest currently serving state House speaker in the country, died following an extended […] The post Georgia lawmakers toast fond memories of courtly GOP state House speaker from Blue Ridge appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control

With Senate seats in Arizona and Nevada going to Democrats, the party will be assured of a slim majority regardless of whether Herschel Walker defeats Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election, now less than three weeks away. When Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their runoffs in 2021, they allowed Democrats […] The post Democrats stress continued importance of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race despite party’s majority control appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Ralston heir apparent as Georgia House Speaker emerges over election overhaul architect

This story was updated at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.  House Republicans tapped majority leader Jon Burns to lead the chamber Monday, elevating Burns to one of the most powerful roles in state government. Burns beat out a more polarizing candidate, state Rep. Barry Fleming, who is best known as the author of last […] The post Ralston heir apparent as Georgia House Speaker emerges over election overhaul architect appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster. The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WISCONSIN STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
999
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy