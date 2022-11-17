Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin bar transforms into a magical winter wonderland this holiday season
It feels like every week there’s a new immersive event. Even when they’re fun, they can be pretty tiring, so it’s exciting that this next one is just about playing with the Christmas spirit. Don your favorite elf socks and meet the lovely citizens of “Tinseltown.”Wanderlust Wine Co. — the organizer of darker, more chaotic immersive cocktail experiences “The Alice” and “Beauty and the Beast” — has turned its space into a winter wonderland with Christmas decor galore. From November 30 to December 30, this Southwest Pole will welcome guests into one of the most festive spaces in Austin, costumes...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
World's largest community of 3D-printed moves into Austin suburb, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
Trevor Noah returns to Austin on his 2023 'Off the Record' world tour
Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to Austin at Distribution Hall on April 8, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities
Austinites are overflowing with opinions about how the city should be evolving, and now they have a chance to apply those thoughts toward the city’s oldest park and most central public space. On November 15, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department released a draft vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which is open to community comments through January 8, 2023.Officially titled the “draft Zilker Park Vision Plan document and map,” it sounds broad, because it is. The goal of the plan is to “establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park,” which...
Big Bill's free show, plus more Austin music picks to wrap up November
Before we reach that week where only Thanksgiving is on the brain, take note of these great Austin music shows happening in the back half of November.Drakulas at Chess Club – Thursday, November 17Head to Chess Club this Thursday, November 17, for a show headlined by Drakulas, a garage punk band that features Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against. Gentlemen Rogues and Glass Shadows will serve as support. Tickets are $10.Thor & Friends at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 19If you like your shows to be early and free, then you...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Austin with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Austinites are the lucky ones on January 25, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour...
New Austin-based mental health subscription box plans national launch at SXSW 2023
Mental health apps are so alluring, but once you’ve recorded your two-week streak and things are feeling a little more organized, it can be hard to keep going. It’s hard enough to keep up with journaling and a great bedtime routine, and many lovely self-help tools also lose their effectiveness when the novelty wears off.A smart company might harness that novelty as its hook — and an easily distracted self-helper won’t fall off the wagon. Like many other companies in the mental health space, Speak As One will work on a subscription model, but this one won’t languish, unused on...
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show
Kristen Gunn — one of the only two Creek Show designers not on a company team and, not coincidentally, one of the only two Creek Show designers who stayed up working all night — appears on a video call upside down against an ethereal white background. It looks like she’s calling from bed, but it’s reflective and glittering. Less glamorous than that, it’s a porta potty floor. Gunn and Laura Salmo, “mom friends,” teamed up to create the most subversive Creek Show installation of 2022 (and possibly its entire history), dropping $10,000 and purposefully marring the entrance to the path...
New 80-story high-rise planned for downtown Austin would become Texas' tallest tower
A new tower planned for downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state, likely surpassing a different tower, Waterline, which is slated for completion in 2026.Local developer Wilson Capital has announced plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.Construction on the tower – which would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet – is expected to begin next summer. The tower would be taller than the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently under construction at...
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
Local nonprofit provides 7,000 free bus passes to unhoused Austinities
KVUE — A new initiative from local nonprofit the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance (THRA) will assist in mobility for thousands of Austinities experiencing homelessness.THRC has secured and distributed approximately 7,000 free bus passes to individuals. Each pass lasts for 31 days, and the program will last for the next six months. The passes come after a months-long effort to bring attention to the lack of transportation for those experiencing homeless and to bridge the gap to accessing "doctors appointments, [the] inability to access harm reduction services, barriers to find housing, lack of access to food pantries and more," a press release from THRA states.Forty-one organizations across Austin requested the bus passes to help promote mobility throughout the greater area. --Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
