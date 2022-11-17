Summerfest vice president and chief financial officer to retire

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Thursday that MWF Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sue Landry will retire after more than 30 years.

Current MWF Controller, Zach Hasenstein, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Hasenstein, who has been with the organization since 2017, will take over in mid-February 2023.

“On behalf of the MWF team and our Board of Directors, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Sue and thank her for her dedicated service to MWF and the community during her tenure. She has played a critical role in all facets of our company over the last three decades and touched every part of our organization. From securing bonds for redevelopment projects at Henry Maier Festival Park, to the transition to a digital point of sales system, strategic planning, and much more, Sue has been a big part of our growth and success,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

According to MWF, Hasenstein has played an integral role in the budgeting process. He was previously the Manager of Accounting and Reporting with Velvac and served in various management roles with BDO USA, LLP.

