ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest vice president and chief financial officer to retire

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TqpB_0jEnltFJ00

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) announced Thursday that MWF Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sue Landry will retire after more than 30 years.

Current MWF Controller, Zach Hasenstein, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Hasenstein, who has been with the organization since 2017, will take over in mid-February 2023.

“On behalf of the MWF team and our Board of Directors, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to Sue and thank her for her dedicated service to MWF and the community during her tenure. She has played a critical role in all facets of our company over the last three decades and touched every part of our organization. From securing bonds for redevelopment projects at Henry Maier Festival Park, to the transition to a digital point of sales system, strategic planning, and much more, Sue has been a big part of our growth and success,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

According to MWF, Hasenstein has played an integral role in the budgeting process. He was previously the Manager of Accounting and Reporting with Velvac and served in various management roles with BDO USA, LLP.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Co. Exec. Kerkman Responds to Donor With Cold Feet

(WGTD)---Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is assuring the head of a foundation that has offered a $675,000 challenge grant for the restoration of the ceremonial courtroom in the courthouse that the project won’t suffer because the man in charge is being laid off. The public works department position of...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022

West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy