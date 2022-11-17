ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Lightning in a Bottle festival tickets now on sale

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Tickets went on sale for the Lightning in a Bottle festival on Thursday, November 17th. The festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Lightning in a Bottle is an electronic dance music (EDM) festival revolving around art and creative expression. The festival takes place within the Central Valley, more specifically Buena Vista Lake in Kern County.

Lightning in a Bottle will be held from May 24th until May 29th, 2023. Tickets for the festival start at $425 for adults. Children ages 13 to 16 may enter the festival for $200, while those ranging from ages 6 to 12 are $100. Children 5 and under may enter for free. Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website .

