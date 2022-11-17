ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former confidential informant key to Nashville nurse's murder case

By Nick Beres
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
The guilt or innocence of two suspects in the high-profile and emotional Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial may well come down to one person: a mysterious confidential informant.

The individual was placed in witness protection.

But the person's identity was revealed in court this week, and his testimony as the key witness for the prosecution is sure to be challenged.

The two suspects in the murder of the Nashville nurse are primarily in custody because of this man: Jacques Merrell-Odom, 23.

Odom is the confidential informant who told police Devaunte Hill confessed to shooting Kaufman as she drove to work on I-440 two years ago, claiming she cut him and accomplice James Cowan off in traffic.

Odom also says he obtained the murder weapon from Hill and turned it over to police.

"The credibility of Mr. Merrell-Odom is the central issue in this case. He is the one who puts Devante Hill with the gun in his hand. He is the only one who does that," said defense attorney Georgia Sims.

In pre-trial motions this week, she has made it clear she'll challenge Odom's credibility.

Police say Odom came forward and helped break the case at great risk to himself.

"Yes, we were contacted about a credible threat to Odom's life," said Sgt. Chris Turner, with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Odom told police he obtained Hill's Springfield 9 millemeter in a trade with Hill for another gun, and when he realized it was the murder weapon, he turned it over to authorites.

Sims said Odom was simply after the reward.

"In Mr. Odoms interview, he asks multiple detectives how much is the reward, when can I get the reward and what do you know about reward money."

NewsChannel 5 has learned Odom collected at least $37,000 in reward money raised by a group of local businesses and citizens.

And not long after that, he was arrested on a string of gun, theft and drug charges.

He's been behind bars since early last year and that's where he'll stay until the Kaufman trial.

The defense has alleged several charges against Odom have been dismissed because of his cooperation on the case — something prosecutors deny.

What we do know is he is on the list to testify.

The trial — barring any unforseen delays — is set to go the third week in January.

July5
4d ago

It's not confidential if their name is given. Not sure if his name had to be given for the prosecution, but he should get paid because now his life is at risk.

