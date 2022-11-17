ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Adult Survivors Act will go into effect in one week

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ7CG_0jEnkzMc00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting November 24, the one year look back window begins for adult survivors to file civil claims against their abusers or the institution that may have protected them. Those who were over the age of 18 when the abuse occurred will be able to sue their abusers regardless of when the assault happened.

“A lot of survivors across the state of New York are going to get another chance at justice because they didn’t have the wherewithal or the ability to file claims originally. For many survivors of sexual abuse it takes time to come to terms with that abuse,” explained Senator Brad Hoylman.

This law was signed by Governor Hochul back in May and is something survivor Marissa Hoechstetter advocated for.

“I was really privileged to be able to stand up there with her and see that, but it really is about making space for so many other people to come forward,” said Hoechstetter. “And we are already seeing that people are preparing to file lawsuits, people are ready to add their voices so for me, that is really the most rewarding getting to see this lookback window now open.”

She and Senator Brad Hoylman said those interested in bringing a lawsuit should first talk with a lawyer and can reach out to organizations such as Safe Horizon that specialize in helping victims.

In 2019, similar legislation passed called the Child Victim’s Act.

“Over 10,000 adult survivors of child sexual abuse came forward during the two years that the Child Victims Act retroactive window was open,” said Hoylman. “So we expect to see a very large number of survivors come forward under the Adult Survivors Act as well.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

November to be recognized as Transgender Awareness Month in New York State

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month. Additionally, Hochul announced that landmarks across the state will be lit pink, white, and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Landmarks to be lit include One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge, Empire State Plaza, Niagara Falls, and more.
NEWS10 ABC

OAG: 45 firearms turned in at gun buyback

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.

Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools,"  said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Oregon’s governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana —...
OREGON STATE
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses

On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York's first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NY’s first 36 cannabis dispensary applicants approved

It was a year ago the Board had their first meeting, and now after receiving over 900 applications, 36 are approved. The applicants had to meet two criteria: That they or a close family member had a marijuana related offense before March of 2021 and that they have some experience owning and operating a business in New York.
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy