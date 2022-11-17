Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
KELOLAND TV
Section along 41st re-opens to walkers, SDDOT says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pedestrian traffic will re-open along 41st Street near Marion Road or Terry Avenue this winter, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Pedestrian traffic had been closed since April while improvements were made to the west side of 41st Street. Crews are...
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving
Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
KELOLAND TV
Social studies standards: 103 public comments in favor, 828 opposed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards continued Monday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Board of Education Standards hosted its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. A total of up to...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
KELOLAND TV
Jackrabbits in NYC ahead of parade performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are lots of jackrabbits in the Big Apple this week. SDSU’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning. Band members cheered last year when they found out The Pride was selected to...
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
KELOLAND TV
Kenny Chesney bringing ‘I Go Back’ tour to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will make a trip to Sioux Falls next spring. The “I Go Back” tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on May 11. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash by Whittier Middle School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in front of Whittier Middle School in eastern Sioux Falls. The call came in just before seven tonight. Authorities have the area blocked off and traffic is being detoured around the area of 6th Street and Indiana Avenue. At this time, the condition of those involved has not been released.
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Comission to hear reports
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It will be a morning for presentations for the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners. On the agenda will be a County Ambulance Service Providers Presentation, followed by a Helpline Center Presentation. Additionally, there will be a Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety Presentation, then...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge: Round 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weekend, round three of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and some early favorites have been eliminated. Welcome to the semifinal round. One meat now remains, but will it rise to meet its challenger? No desserts have made it to the end. Carbs are king in this round, but can they hold on to the finals? A casserole also has made it to the final four. Welcome to America.
KELOLAND
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
KELOLAND TV
The Parade of Lights is set to kick off the holidays
Put down that turkey and pick up those twinkle lights! Are you looking for a fa-la-la-fabulous event to keep you and the kids busy this holiday weekend?. Joe Batcheller is the president of Downtown Sioux Falls and Tenley Schwartz the organization’s Marketing Manager. They joined us to discuss this weekend’s Parade of lights.
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
Comments / 0