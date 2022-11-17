Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr.
Schuyler Leroy Fairfield Sr., 92, long-time Wiscasset resident, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Skowhegan, son of George Washington Fairfield Sr. and Daisy (House) Fairfield. He graduated from Wiscasset Academy and Wagner School of Art in Boston, Mass. He married Marguerite (Bailey) Fairfield in 1960.
lcnme.com
Sharon Elaine Moody
Sharon Elaine Moody, 68, of Nobleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 15, 2022. She was born in Rockland on Feb. 9, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Christine Glidden of Waldoboro. Sharon graduated from Medomak Valley High School class of 1972. She also graduated from the University of Maine Gorham...
lcnme.com
Bernard G. Koehling III
Bernard G. Koehling III, 64, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Lincoln Health’s Miles Campus. He was born in Bath on April 29, 1958, son of Bernard G. Koehling Jr. and Betty Ann (McLeod) Koehling. He graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1976....
lcnme.com
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay
Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay passed away at the Captain Lewis Residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She is the beloved wife of Walter W. Reay with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Kathy was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Lincoln. She is the daughter of...
lcnme.com
Rosemary L. Fuller Emerson
Rosemary L. Fuller Emerson, 85, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the morning of Nov. 18, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta on Nov. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Bickford) Fuller. Rosemary lived her entire life in the same...
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Police Report
The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Nov. 1-15: Jeffrey Spinney, 48, Alna, operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov. 4. Michael Dickson, 43, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct and refusing to sign criminal summons, Nov. 5. Nathan Herald, 33, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, Nov. 9. John Andretta, 58,...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
lcnme.com
Meet The Lincoln Home’s New Culinary Director
Jamie Baribeau has joined the staff at The Lincoln Home as the Newcastle assisted living facility’s new culinary director. Baribeau’s wealth of experience, passion for utilizing locally sourced food to provide creative cuisine, and his affection for seniors, make him a great addition to The Lincoln Home team.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
WMTW
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed
JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
lcnme.com
Treasures Abound at the Marketfest Holiday Gift Shop
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The pop-up holiday gift shop in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is temporarily transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance, and a happy place to find unique, useful, and one-of-a-kind gifts.
Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to officials
SACO, Maine — Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to a Sunday night release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. Story: Police officers in Saco are searching for a 24-year-old woman last seen at a department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday evening.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
foxbangor.com
ATV accident leaves teen dead
BELGRADE — Friday A 16-year-old Oakland teen died after reportedly being thrown from an ATV. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade AT 11:43 p.m. According to police witnesses, the male operating the 1995 Polaris ATV had passed two vehicles on...
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
