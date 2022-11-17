Read full article on original website
Yasmine Sabah
2d ago
Of coarse it does! Bid the job low and get the contract and then start the flooding of change orders costing citizens uncontrolled amounts of money not budgeted.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s 2023 Budget Keeps Pace With Inflation and Capital Project Spending
The City of Wenatchee recently accepted their 2023 Final Budget during the city council’s special meeting on Thursday. In 2022, the city’s budget ordinance began with a net balance of $56.7 million and ended with $37.83 million. The general fund had $15 million and towards the end of the year, they were left with $11.4 million.
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Makes Contract Changes Biggest Project Ever At Wells Dam
The Douglas County PUD is making contract changes to the biggest and most expensive project in the utility's history. PUD commissioners this week authorized nearly a million dollars ($929,719.00) to pay for a spare part and offer incentives for contractors working on power generating units at Wells Dam. The contract...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments
Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
kpq.com
Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area
Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
kpq.com
Leavenworth’s Pavz Tacos is Closing Down After 3 Years
After three years of serving Mexican cuisine in Leavenworth, Pavz Tacos owners are officially closing shop and focusing on their restaurant, Taqueria el Chavo, in Cashmere. Pavz Tacos owner Carlos Bernal Lopez said this year’s slow tourist season contributed to the closure, with sales nearly 50 percent lower this year compared to previous years.
kpq.com
Winter Reading Program Returns to NCW Library Dec. 1
NCW Library is bringing back their annual Winter Reading Program, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1. Readers of all ages have the chance to read 1,000 books across North Central Washington until the end of January. The Winter Reading Program was made to motivate residents to set reading...
kpq.com
Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge
A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
ifiberone.com
Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
Moses Lake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake. The Naselle High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00. The Toledo High School football team will have a game with Jenkins Junior/Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
ifiberone.com
Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl
ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
kpq.com
Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court
The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
kpq.com
Douglas County Superior Court Dismisses Confluence Health Lawsuit with Prejudice
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber dismissed the class action lawsuit against Confluence Health with prejudice on Friday. Dismissing a case with prejudice means that this case can’t be brought back to Douglas County Superior Court. Back in April, a total of 92 Confluence former employees filed a...
