East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 3

Yasmine Sabah
2d ago

Of coarse it does! Bid the job low and get the contract and then start the flooding of change orders costing citizens uncontrolled amounts of money not budgeted.

kpq.com

Douglas PUD Makes Contract Changes Biggest Project Ever At Wells Dam

The Douglas County PUD is making contract changes to the biggest and most expensive project in the utility's history. PUD commissioners this week authorized nearly a million dollars ($929,719.00) to pay for a spare part and offer incentives for contractors working on power generating units at Wells Dam. The contract...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Hearing Examiner Deliberates on Accepting 80 New Manson Developments

Two applications were submitted to the Chelan County Hearing Examiner, proposing to develop 80 new single-family homes in Manson. Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp said he received multiple written responses regarding both of these developments. Manson residents previously shared their concerns with these new residential developments, writing that it...
MANSON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology

A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area

Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire

It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Leavenworth’s Pavz Tacos is Closing Down After 3 Years

After three years of serving Mexican cuisine in Leavenworth, Pavz Tacos owners are officially closing shop and focusing on their restaurant, Taqueria el Chavo, in Cashmere. Pavz Tacos owner Carlos Bernal Lopez said this year’s slow tourist season contributed to the closure, with sales nearly 50 percent lower this year compared to previous years.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Winter Reading Program Returns to NCW Library Dec. 1

NCW Library is bringing back their annual Winter Reading Program, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1. Readers of all ages have the chance to read 1,000 books across North Central Washington until the end of January. The Winter Reading Program was made to motivate residents to set reading...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Accident North of Warden Results in Vehicular Assault Charge

A two-car collision on SR 17 north of Warden resulted in multiple injuries and a vehicular assault charge Friday night. At 11:24 p.m., a 1998 Cadillac was going westbound on Road 6 towards SR 17 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai approaching Road 6. The Cadillac driver failed to...
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley

The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants

Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Task force investigations land 2 Douglas County men in jail for dealing fentanyl

ROCK ISLAND — Two men are facing drug distribution charges in connection to Columbia River Drug Task Force investigations this month. On Nov. 1, Matthew D. Hendricks, a 29-year-old East Wenatchee man, was observed by task for detectives in Rock Island. Hendricks was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant and the task force reportedly had information he was dealing fentanyl pills.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home

A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court

The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

