Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/21-11/27: ZooLights, Botanic Garden Holiday Display, and Enchant Winter Maze
Before you stuff yourselves with turkey and holiday treats this Thanksgiving week, check out some fun things to do around DC. You can join a World Cup watch party, go to a timeless ballet, or explore the unveilings of several local holiday light displays. Best Things to Do This Week.
Glow Up: Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings Around DC
Love twinkling lights? You and your friends and family may want to check out these Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies. The 40-foot-tall tree on historic King Street is decorated with 40,000 lights. Lightings in November. 11900 Market St., Reston. Friday, November 25, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The 31st...
Home Decor Deals for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Around DC
Anyone need some last-minute finds to spruce up your home for the holidays? These DC-area home decor stores are offering holiday sales for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday—on November 25 and 26, respectively. 1328 14th St. NW. The Logan Circle showroom will offer 40- to 45-percent off its...
