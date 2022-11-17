ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local school bus driver stabbed inside her home, husband behind bars

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3iX3_0jEnjpV900

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette police rushed to Forest Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus driver was stabbed inside her own home.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the neck and arm, and one of her teenage children rushed to save her.

Police said the victim’s husband, John Mowod, is responsible for the attack.

Police found Mowod on the couch and arrested him. They found the knife in a child’s bedroom.

His wife was rushed to UPMC Mercy.

While the attempted homicide is shocking to people who live in this community, police are quick to point out that domestic violence happens behind closed doors everywhere.

“I mean, South Fayette is generally a very safe community — we strive to keep it that way — these things can and do happen anywhere and everywhere,” said John Leininger, a police lieutenant.

Mowod is known in the Pittsburgh area for acting and producing movies. According to his IMDb page, he acted in “Flesh Eat,” “Lorenzo’s Oil” and “Santa Claws,” as well as produced a movie called “Shannon’s Rainbow.”

The superintendent of South Fayette Township School District offered this statement about the victim, a bus driver for the district:

“The entire South Fayette Township School District community extends its well-wishes to our school bus driver — an integral and valued member of our school family. Just as she is there for our students each and every morning and afternoon on their way to and from school, our district is ready to support her and her family in any way possible.”

Mowod is being held in jail without bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8sA1_0jEnjpV900

