Click2Houston.com
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
Click2Houston.com
🔒This year in odd news: The weirdest headlines from the Houston area in 2022
HOUSTON – It’s been a weird, wild year, y’all!. From an HOA dust-up over ducks to a big break in a 40-year cold case, the Houston area did not disappoint in the weird news department this year. Without further ado, here are some of the Houston-area headlines...
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld Tragedy: New agreement details NRG Park mass event planning after deadly festival
HOUSTON – The fallout of the Astroworld Festival garnishes a new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
Click2Houston.com
Parade float preview: See the floats coming to the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade🦃
HOUSTON – The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24th in downtown Houston. The parade will include a special performance by local rapper Bun B, Theatre Under the Stars and Apache Belles. Spectators can expect to see 20 balloons, 14 floats, marching bands,...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us. That’s why this year, the American Jewish Committee invites you to...
Click2Houston.com
All Things Merry and Bright
HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm
Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Click2Houston.com
🔒What are you thankful for, Insiders?
HOUSTON – All this month, KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has shared what she’s thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ve loved watching her posts on her social media channels. Like her page if you don’t already!. Now, it’s your turn, Insiders. Share what you’re most...
Click2Houston.com
Watch live: HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston-area retailers asks shoppers to be safe during holiday shopping season
HOUSTON – Houston Police and several area retailers are sending out a reminder to all Houstonians as the holiday shopping season approaches. The news conference, and a demonstration to prevent theft will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
Click2Houston.com
HISD exhibition showcases relationship between dance and photography
HOUSTON – Thirteen visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses collaborated to produce an exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between dance and photography. “Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens” is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec....
Click2Houston.com
5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who steals car with toddler inside answers dad’s cellphone, tells where he dropped boy off, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering alone. According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 reporter Danielle Grossman shares her mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer
HOUSTON – It’s a disease that has staggering statistics. The current five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 11%. November is pancreatic cancer awareness month. It’s an opportunity to educate the community about this deadly disease. My mother Lisa was the most welcoming, selfless, and kind...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist hit, killed while riding on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers said the bicyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was riding westbound in the 12900 block of the East Freeway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said. Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.
