Houston, TX

National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
KPRC 2 presents ‘America’s Table’ this Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON – Every Thanksgiving, we gather with our family, friends and loved ones to reflect upon the year and express gratitude for our blessings. But it can sometimes be difficult in divisive times to celebrate what unites us. That’s why this year, the American Jewish Committee invites you to...
All Things Merry and Bright

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm

Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
🔒What are you thankful for, Insiders?

HOUSTON – All this month, KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has shared what she’s thankful for, ahead of Thanksgiving. We’ve loved watching her posts on her social media channels. Like her page if you don’t already!. Now, it’s your turn, Insiders. Share what you’re most...
HISD exhibition showcases relationship between dance and photography

HOUSTON – Thirteen visual art photography students and 26 dance students from 24 HISD campuses collaborated to produce an exhibition showcasing the artistic relationship between dance and photography. “Power of Collaboration: Through the Artists’ Lens” is on display in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center lobby through Dec....
5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Bicyclist hit, killed while riding on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A bicyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers said the bicyclist, who is believed to be in his 50s, was riding westbound in the 12900 block of the East Freeway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle.
