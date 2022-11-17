Read full article on original website
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
What shapes the composition of microbes in a warbler's gut?
Differences among the collection of bacteria and other microorganisms that live within birds' digestive tracts—their gut microbiomes—are not primarily driven by diet diversity, contrary to a recently proposed hypothesis. Instead, a team of researchers from Penn State has found that evolution may play a larger role in explaining these differences, which could potentially have implications for how these species adapt to new habitats.
Digital tools can transform agriculture to be more environmentally sustainable
Agricultural producers face dual challenges of increasing output for a growing world population while reducing negative effects on the environment. Digital technologies and artificial intelligence can facilitate sustainable production, but farmers must weigh opportunities and risks when deciding whether to embrace such tools. In a new Agricultural Economics paper, University...
Building green energy facilities may produce substantial carbon emissions, says study
First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put on line quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
QR codes on milk cartons to offer window into livestock health and welfare
QR codes on milk cartons could be used to provide consumers with detailed information on the care and well-being of farm animals reared as livestock. A simple QR code printed on the packaging could mean a carton of milk might one day offer a window onto the health and welfare of the cows that produced it. It would enable consumers to trace their milk to its farm of origin and access data on the well-being of its cows on that particular day.
Genetic 'hitchhikers' can be directed using CRISPR
In a new study, North Carolina State University researchers characterize a range of molecular tools to rewrite—not just edit—large chunks of an organism's DNA, based on CRISPR-Cas systems associated with selfish genetic "hitchhikers" called transposons. The researchers investigate diverse Type I-F CRISPR-Cas systems and engineer them to add...
Mapping Lyme disease across western North America
Tick bites transmit Lyme disease. But even knowing where these ticks live doesn't necessarily mean you can predict the disease in humans. It's only one part of a broader picture which includes human behavior and the habits of the parasite's carriers. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have discovered that the...
Molecular motion of proteins reveals previously unseen binding sites that could be targets for new drug molecules
Some of the toughest challenges in treating disease are presented by "undruggable" proteins whose structures and roles in disease are known but are seemingly unable to be targeted by drugs that will bind to them. Researchers at KAUST have now shown that the molecular motion of many "undruggable" proteins can in fact expose sites at which drugs could bind.
Researchers identify last remaining steps in the biosynthesis of tropane alkaloids from coca
Tropane alkaloids are a particular class of plant-derived compounds that have been exploited by mankind since the domestication of medicinal plants. The distribution of these alkaloids is scattered amongst the flowering plants and the two most studied families include those from the Solanaceae (tomato, tobacco, potato relatives) and the Erythroxylaceae (coca). The WHO lists several tropane alkaloids as some of the most important medicines in the modern day pharmacopeia. However other compounds such as cocaine are more infamous for their narcotic and euphorigenic properties.
USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies
U.S. agriculture officials proposed changes Thursday to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income pregnant women, babies and young children, including extending a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also adds more whole grains, canned fish and non-dairy options to their shopping carts. The effort is aimed at expanding the number and type of healthy foods available to families who get assistance from the Agriculture Department’s program known as WIC, officials said. “These proposals will promote healthier lifestyles and brighter futures for millions of children,” said Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. The revisions would make permanent payments authorized by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic that increased vouchers for fruits and vegetables to $25 a month for children ages 1 to 5 and to $49 a month for breastfeeding women.
Researchers report new technique to measure the fine structure constant
The fine structure constant is one of the most important natural constants of all. At TU Wien, a remarkable way of measuring it has been found—it shows up as a rotation angle. One over 137: This is one of the most important numbers in physics. It is the approximate...
Researchers develop a new type of light-sensitive nanoparticle to help identify ectopic pregnancy
Oregon State University scientists have produced a proof of concept for a new and better way of caring for women facing the life-threatening situation of ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants somewhere other than the lining of the uterus. Olena Taratula of the OSU College of Pharmacy...
