Detroit News
Toyota-Panasonic’s battery venture looking for new coastal site
Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., the battery joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp., is searching for a new domestic manufacturing site with sea port and clean energy access as it expands to keep up with consumer demand for electric vehicles, President Hiroaki Koda said in an interview in Tokyo.
Detroit News
Rivian employees say rapid production led to injuries, safety oversights in Illinois plant
At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive have accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, according to complaints filed with federal regulators. The complaints allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process....
Detroit News
Months after court order, unemployment agency plans to stop some disputed collections in December
Six months after being ordered to stop collections on unemployment claimants whose overpayment determinations were not final, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has yet to fully implement a program to stop tens of thousands of collection notices from continuing to be mailed out. The agency told a judge Tuesday that...
Detroit News
Carvana stock rout hits 97% this year with used-car prices crumble
Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices. The price of the company’s stock fell as much as 12% to $7.06, on pace to close at a record low. Carvana, which was once touted as a disruptor in the used-car dealer industry for its online sales, has seen recession-wary investors flee this year from risky and expensive growth stocks.
