LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Department of Corrections officials are looking for a man who walked away from the Casa Grande transitional housing program in Las Vegas. Ashley Daniels was pronounced missing after a 5:00 a.m. search on Nov. 21. The 32-year-old left for work Sunday afternoon but did not return.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO