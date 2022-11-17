Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
Bills Mafia, Buffalo fans notorious for wild behavior, set up camp in Detroit
Maxwell White was initiated into the mafia Sunday morning — the Bills Mafia, that is. All the 18-year-old Buffalo Bills fan had to do was jump from a pickup truck onto a plastic table and smash it. "We thought about bringing lighter fluid to light it on fire, but...
Detroit News
'He's got it': Lions' Jameson Williams returns to practice, not ready to play yet
Allen Park — Finally, the wait is over. The Detroit Lions announced Monday that first-round draft pick Jameson Williams will begin practicing this week, more than 10 months after he suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff championship game with the University of Alabama. With Williams' return...
Detroit News
Lions continue surge, flatten Giants for third straight victory
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it best earlier in the week, calling belief a powerful drug. After a dreadful start to the season, the Lions' surging confidence was evident Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they dismantled the New York Giants, 31-18, earning a third consecutive win for the first time in five years, to go with back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 13-game winless streak away from Ford Field a week earlier.
Bills not staying in Detroit ahead of Lions matchup, head back to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills had many decisions to make on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. In the end, the Bills eventually made more correct ones. Buffalo (7-3) topped Cleveland (3-7) by a score of 31-23. After the final whistle, there was another big choice the Bills had. Due to brutal weather...
Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: 'Bills Mafia' Taking Over Ford Field?
Recent reports state that Sunday's neutral-site game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns could still see the Bills Mafia take over Ford Field.
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell not suspended by MHSAA, but 'review ongoing'
Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl told The Detroit News on Saturday afternoon that it has not suspended Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for the rest of the postseason and the entire 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule, at least for now.
NFL
Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit
Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
Bills escape snowy Buffalo, arrive in Detroit to face Browns
The Buffalo Bills made it out of wintry conditions that included more than 6 feet of snow and arrived in
Detroit News
All listed as questionable, Lions' Ragnow, Rodriguez and Elliott active vs. Giants
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions entered Sunday with three players listed as questionable for the team's game against New York Giants, but all three — center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and and safety DeShon Elliott — are active for the matchup. Ragnow is still...
Detroit News
Former Pistons forward Stanley Johnson says he'd 'love to right the wrong' with franchise
Stanley Johnson's NBA career hasn't panned out the way many Pistons fans envisioned when the franchise drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Since he was traded away from Detroit in 2019, Johnson has been a member of five different teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently, the Utah Jazz.
Detroit News
Bills feel right at home after slow start, dump Browns at Ford Field, 31-23
Detroit — It's not goodbye — it's see you later (this week). The Buffalo Bills overcame a slow start in the first of two games at Ford Field this week, sleepwalking to a thorough dismantling of the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, in front of a Detroit crowd that ran 52,146 deep.
WKYC
Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at New York Giants
The Detroit Lions have done something they haven't done in a long time: win two games in a row. If they can beat the Giants on Sunday, we'll be able to call it a proper winning streak. Here are five things to watch ahead of Sunday's matchup at MetLife Stadium.
Detroit News
Wojo: After Lions pound Giants, is it OK to whisper about the playoffs?
It’s officially different. For how long and how far, we’ll see. But for now, the Lions are doing things they’ve rarely done, and doing them in ways we’ve rarely seen. Thanksgiving is coming, and unlike many years, the Lions aren’t cooked. Not even stuffed. They won their third straight, second straight on the road, and did it in punishing fashion. They hammered the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, looking composed and confident, almost as if they’re getting used to it.
Detroit News
'Automatic' Lions RB Jamaal Williams closing in on Barry Sanders' touchdown mark
East Rutherford, N.J. — In his first free-agency period as the Detroit Lions general manager, one of Brad Holmes' first targets was running back Jamaal Williams. A durable, high-energy leader, Holmes figured the young veteran could be a solid backfield complement to D'Andre Swift, in the same fashion Williams operated with Aaron Jones in Green Bay.
Yardbarker
More than 56,000 seats sold in Detroit for Browns-Bills game
Even though Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game is going to be played at a neutral site in Detroit, there should be quite the atmosphere in the standings. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there were more than 56,000 seats sold at Ford Field for the game, with a large number of them presumably going to Bills fans. That will make it feel like a home game after all.
Detroit News
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Six prospects to watch for Week 12
Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five (or in this case, six) prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will...
