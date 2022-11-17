ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Detroit News

Lions continue surge, flatten Giants for third straight victory

East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it best earlier in the week, calling belief a powerful drug. After a dreadful start to the season, the Lions' surging confidence was evident Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they dismantled the New York Giants, 31-18, earning a third consecutive win for the first time in five years, to go with back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 13-game winless streak away from Ford Field a week earlier.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Former Pistons forward Stanley Johnson says he'd 'love to right the wrong' with franchise

Stanley Johnson's NBA career hasn't panned out the way many Pistons fans envisioned when the franchise drafted him with the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Since he was traded away from Detroit in 2019, Johnson has been a member of five different teams, including the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently, the Utah Jazz.
DETROIT, MI
WKYC

Neighbors, team execs and more help Buffalo Bills reach the airport ahead of game against Cleveland Browns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills were determined to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, no matter how much snow got in their way. The game was moved by the NFL to Detroit ahead of the snowstorm currently burying parts of Erie County under several feet of snow. In retrospect, it seemed like a good move with Highmark Stadium buried under more than 60 inches of snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit News

Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

The Detroit Lions have done something they haven't done in a long time: win two games in a row. If they can beat the Giants on Sunday, we'll be able to call it a proper winning streak. Here are five things to watch ahead of Sunday's matchup at MetLife Stadium.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: After Lions pound Giants, is it OK to whisper about the playoffs?

It’s officially different. For how long and how far, we’ll see. But for now, the Lions are doing things they’ve rarely done, and doing them in ways we’ve rarely seen. Thanksgiving is coming, and unlike many years, the Lions aren’t cooked. Not even stuffed. They won their third straight, second straight on the road, and did it in punishing fashion. They hammered the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, looking composed and confident, almost as if they’re getting used to it.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Automatic' Lions RB Jamaal Williams closing in on Barry Sanders' touchdown mark

East Rutherford, N.J. — In his first free-agency period as the Detroit Lions general manager, one of Brad Holmes' first targets was running back Jamaal Williams. A durable, high-energy leader, Holmes figured the young veteran could be a solid backfield complement to D'Andre Swift, in the same fashion Williams operated with Aaron Jones in Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

More than 56,000 seats sold in Detroit for Browns-Bills game

Even though Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game is going to be played at a neutral site in Detroit, there should be quite the atmosphere in the standings. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there were more than 56,000 seats sold at Ford Field for the game, with a large number of them presumably going to Bills fans. That will make it feel like a home game after all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit News

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft watch: Six prospects to watch for Week 12

Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five (or in this case, six) prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projected needs. The list aims to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will...
DETROIT, MI

