Atlanta, GA

Tis the season: Chick-fil-A celebrating the return of fan-favorite seasonal menu items

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7cV9_0jEnjAki00

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans get ready: the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant is spreading some holiday cheer with the return of two limited-edition menu items.

On Monday, the company announced the peppermint chip milkshake and chicken tortilla soup are back, but only for a limited time.

The seasonal milkshake was first introduced in 2008. The company states that more milkshakes were ordered in 2021 than any previous year.

The milkshake is a peppermint-bark flavor of the chain’s Icedream dessert.

The chicken tortilla soup initially hit the menu nationwide in 2012. It’s created with shredded chicken breast and beans in a white, creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices, all topped with seasoned corn and tortilla strips.

“Our Chicken Tortilla Soup is comforting and hearty and gives guests a taste of home with each bite,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The company did not announce when the limited-time winter items would be removed from the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8xXm_0jEnjAki00

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

