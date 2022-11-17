Tis the season: Chick-fil-A celebrating the return of fan-favorite seasonal menu items

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans get ready: the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant is spreading some holiday cheer with the return of two limited-edition menu items.

On Monday, the company announced the peppermint chip milkshake and chicken tortilla soup are back, but only for a limited time.

The seasonal milkshake was first introduced in 2008. The company states that more milkshakes were ordered in 2021 than any previous year.

The milkshake is a peppermint-bark flavor of the chain’s Icedream dessert.

The chicken tortilla soup initially hit the menu nationwide in 2012. It’s created with shredded chicken breast and beans in a white, creamy soup base with a blend of vegetables and spices, all topped with seasoned corn and tortilla strips.

“Our Chicken Tortilla Soup is comforting and hearty and gives guests a taste of home with each bite,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The company did not announce when the limited-time winter items would be removed from the menu.

