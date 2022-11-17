ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

City of Kentwood announces 2022 holiday light display contest

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26W5l9_0jEnj6J300

The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its holiday light display contest for 2022.

Community members who wish to participate must first register online at the City of Kentwood’s website . Entries into the contest must be located within Kentwood city limits, or within the Kentwood Public School system.

To participate in the contest, individuals can email photos of their holiday light display to eRecreation@kentwood.us. They can also be posted on social media using the hashtag #KentwoodLightContest. Photos can be submitted from December 1-14.

The photos submitted will then be posted to Kentwood’s social media platforms. Community members will then be able to vote for their favorite display on the City of Kentwood’s Facebook page , and the City’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page . Voting will take place from December 15-20.

The three displays with the most votes will earn a trophy, as well as a goody bag from Kentwood Parks and Recreation. The first-place winner will receive a “Clark Griswold Trophy,” inspired by the 1989 Christmas film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation . The winners will be announced online on Wednesday, December 21.

“After a successful inaugural year, we’re excited to host this friendly, festive competition again,” said Kentwood Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo. “This is a fun opportunity for our community get into the holiday spirit and tap into their creative side.”

Holiday light display photos can be submitted from December 1-14. The winner of the contest will be announced on Wednesday, December 21.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Crowds gather for 101st Grand Rapids Santa Parade

Grand Rapids, MI – Bundled up with hot cocoa in hand, families made their way downtown on Saturday for the 101st Santa Parade hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The parade has been attracting visitors for over 100 years since it began in 1919 as the Wurzburg’s Santa Claus Parade. Since then, it has become the second largest parade in the state, according to the event’s website.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy