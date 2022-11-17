City of Kentwood announces 2022 holiday light display contest

The City of Kentwood has announced the return of its holiday light display contest for 2022.

Community members who wish to participate must first register online at the City of Kentwood’s website . Entries into the contest must be located within Kentwood city limits, or within the Kentwood Public School system.

To participate in the contest, individuals can email photos of their holiday light display to eRecreation@kentwood.us. They can also be posted on social media using the hashtag #KentwoodLightContest. Photos can be submitted from December 1-14.

The photos submitted will then be posted to Kentwood’s social media platforms. Community members will then be able to vote for their favorite display on the City of Kentwood’s Facebook page , and the City’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page . Voting will take place from December 15-20.

The three displays with the most votes will earn a trophy, as well as a goody bag from Kentwood Parks and Recreation. The first-place winner will receive a “Clark Griswold Trophy,” inspired by the 1989 Christmas film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation . The winners will be announced online on Wednesday, December 21.

“After a successful inaugural year, we’re excited to host this friendly, festive competition again,” said Kentwood Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo. “This is a fun opportunity for our community get into the holiday spirit and tap into their creative side.”

Holiday light display photos can be submitted from December 1-14. The winner of the contest will be announced on Wednesday, December 21.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube