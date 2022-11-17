ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Turkeys for Dummies: 3 Mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

What you need to know about deep vein thrombosis

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Deep vein thrombosis can be a serious issue for people. Dr. Brent Greenberg with Carolina Vein Specialists sat down on this week’s House Call to tell you what you need to know.
WFMY NEWS2

Money expert shares ways to shop smart for Black Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Black Friday is also almost here!. Shopping for your favorite items at a discounted price is something many don't take for granted. But what if you knew other ways to save more money on Black Friday? Money expert Ja'Net Adams on ways to shop smart.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Planning for the holidays with family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Thanksgiving wraps up, many families start planning for Christmas when the family is all together. We know the year has been hard for many people because of the unstable economy, inflation, and job losses. With Christmas comes expenses for gifts, travel, and holiday meals. We...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

An influx of needles is affecting recycling in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's recycling facility is asking people to be more careful when disposing of medical needles and syringes. Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of High Point's Material Recovery and Recycling facility, says that in the last month they've seen an influx of medical needles as they sort through recyclable material.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
