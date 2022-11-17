Read full article on original website
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wants
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Men's Soccer: Ohio State's season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC Greensboro
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
Men's Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0
Turkeys for Dummies: 3 Mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s just one item, but if you get the turkey wrong on Thanksgiving, it doesn’t matter what else happens, right?. Let’s make things easy. Turkey for dummies. It could have been a book back in the day. These next three things help to dummy-proof your turkey cooking and they come right from the experts at Butterball.
My Fox 8
What you need to know about deep vein thrombosis
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Deep vein thrombosis can be a serious issue for people. Dr. Brent Greenberg with Carolina Vein Specialists sat down on this week’s House Call to tell you what you need to know.
Money expert shares ways to shop smart for Black Friday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Thanksgiving is just around the corner, Black Friday is also almost here!. Shopping for your favorite items at a discounted price is something many don't take for granted. But what if you knew other ways to save more money on Black Friday? Money expert Ja'Net Adams on ways to shop smart.
Vehicle bursts into flames on Hanes Hall Blvd in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle caught on fire in Winston-Salem Monday, according to fire officials. It happened in the parking lot of the Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the flames of what appears to be a pick-up...
11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eleven people are displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on Timlic Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical shortage from a lamp. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
Planning for the holidays with family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Thanksgiving wraps up, many families start planning for Christmas when the family is all together. We know the year has been hard for many people because of the unstable economy, inflation, and job losses. With Christmas comes expenses for gifts, travel, and holiday meals. We...
WXII 12
An influx of needles is affecting recycling in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point's recycling facility is asking people to be more careful when disposing of medical needles and syringes. Melanie Bruton, the superintendent of High Point's Material Recovery and Recycling facility, says that in the last month they've seen an influx of medical needles as they sort through recyclable material.
An energetic puppy with a lot of love in her heart is waiting for you!
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) – An energetic puppy is on the hunt for a forever home! Riley is an 11-month-old shepherd/collie mix who is an extreme loving and cuddly girl, but is as gentle as she can be! She’s still young but she’s housebroken and crate trained and is friendly with other dogs and kids! Riley’s […]
Randolph County students learn lessons by baking Thanksgiving treats
ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) — At Southwestern Randolph High School, the halls are filled with the sweet smells of baking. For the 7th year, students in Kelly Biggs culinary arts classes are fulfilling the orders of hundreds of community members and baking pies for their Thanksgiving meals. They make five different kinds of pies. Pumpkin, sweet […]
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
Salem Parkway temporarily closed in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Salem Parkway is closed in Kernersville Saturday. Salem Parkway is closed in both directions near South Main Street due to maintenance. The road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!...
Oatmeal: It can be healthy, but not if you eat it this way...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
Need heat, and furnace repairs? Qualifying homeowners should call Community Housing Solutions now!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures were in the '20s again overnight. For some of our Greensboro neighbors, it was just as cold inside their homes as outside. Their heat might not work, or they may have drafty windows or doors. Those fixes can cost a lot, but thankfully, there's...
Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
My 2 Cents: The best and worst Thanksgiving side dishes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ya know truth be told, Thanksgiving dinner is truly about the sides. The bird is great and all but what we really want is those carb-o-licious side dishes. So, I found a list of the most popular sides on Thrillist.com. Here's what they had to say.
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
