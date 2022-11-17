Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
See a dazzling display of trees for a great cause
What better way to get into the holiday spirit than gaze at beautiful Christmas Trees?. You can immerse yourself in the holiday magic by visiting the Festival of Trees. The 38th annual event will feature dazzling trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, toy trains and holiday gifts for purchase. Proceeds from the...
Check out this festive winter wonderland in the D
The holidays are about family, friends and making magical memories that last, and one destination in the D offers all that. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion has transformed into a festive wonderland. Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, and a very special guest, Santa Claus, joined co-host Jason Carr...
Highland Park mother teaches female figure skaters lessons in giving back to their communities
DETROIT – A group of young figure skaters headed to Highland Park for an important lesson, not about skating but about giving back to the community, and they learned it from a pro. The girls from Detroit met the woman who bought an old, blighted house. “It was all...
Ann Arbor EMS service holding food drive challenge ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR – Want to engage in a healthy school spirit competition for a good cause?. Huron Valley Ambulance and Delaware County EMS in Ohio are competing to see who can raise the most food and funds ahead of the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game on Saturday. All...
How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App
The 96th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit. As the exclusive television broadcast partner, the places viewers can watch are on WDIV-Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com and the ClickOnDetroit App. Local 4+ is also available for free to download on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or Google TV.
Road closures, bus reroutes and parking for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White
DETROIT – There are some road closures you should be aware of if you plan on heading into Downtown Detroit on Thursday for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White. There are several events happening this week including America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White, the Turkey Trot...
Ann Arbor City Council elects first openly gay mayor pro tempore since 2000
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newly formed city council has elected Ward 3 representative Travis Radina to serve as Ann Arbor’s new mayor pro tempore. Radina, who was elected to the city council in 2020, will be the first openly gay council member in the pas 20 years to serve in the position.
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
Expect warmer, but still cold, week ahead with wet weather possible on Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Happy Monday!. You won’t be surprised to learn that it is still really cold outside as we get ready for a brand new work and school week. Our skies are mostly clear around Metro Detroit. Morning temperatures start in the middle teens to near 20 degrees.
Morning 4: Michigan professor using billboards, social media to find kidney donor -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Metro Detroit professor searches for new kidneys through billboards, social media. A Michigan professor is on the hunt for new kidneys, and he is spreading...
Sunshine, winds for start of week; wet weather late Thanksgiving night -- what to expect for Metro Detroit
After a few scattered flurries/snow showers for most people today, we’ve also seen some sunshine, and breezy winds. The winter weather will come to an end as at least for a few days as we head into the first part of the abbreviated holiday week. Heading into Next Week.
15-year-old shot in neck near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A 15-year-old was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred hours after the tree lightning Friday (Nov. 19) night on Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Detroit police Chief James White says there were two groups of teenagers who got into some...
Snow winding down, yet colder temperatures remain for Metro Detroit leading up to Thanksgiving
The snowfall is winding down, but colder temperatures will remain throughout the week in Metro Detroit. We’re keeping an eye on the lake effect snow machine across the western portion of the state this morning which will begin to wind down as we work throughout your Sunday. If you’ve got plans traveling west of Lansing, you’ll want to keep an eye on road conditions as the snow winds down.
Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48. The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook. The department said he passed away early Sunday...
Michigan Lottery: Ypsilanti woman wins $100K Powerball prize after adding Power Play
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A woman in Ypsilanti won a $100,000 Powerball prize after a last-minute decision to add Power Play to her ticket. Rachel Bayham, a 34-year-old from Ypsilanti matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Nov. 2 drawing to win $50,000. Thanks to a last-minute decision...
Rivalry week has commenced, Michigan-Ohio State game just days away
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan, Ohio State University football game is just days away and students in Ann Arbor are getting ready. Ohio State students made their way to Ann Arbor to put X’s over all of the M’s around campus and Michigan students are gearing up for the big road trip to Columbus.
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
