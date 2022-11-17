ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI
What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
ROYAL OAK, MI
See a dazzling display of trees for a great cause

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than gaze at beautiful Christmas Trees?. You can immerse yourself in the holiday magic by visiting the Festival of Trees. The 38th annual event will feature dazzling trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses, toy trains and holiday gifts for purchase. Proceeds from the...
DEARBORN, MI
Check out this festive winter wonderland in the D

The holidays are about family, friends and making magical memories that last, and one destination in the D offers all that. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion has transformed into a festive wonderland. Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, and a very special guest, Santa Claus, joined co-host Jason Carr...
LAKE ORION, MI
How to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit and COD App

The 96th “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White” is a cherished holiday tradition that originates from Detroit. As the exclusive television broadcast partner, the places viewers can watch are on WDIV-Local 4, Local 4+, ClickOnDetroit.com and the ClickOnDetroit App. Local 4+ is also available for free to download on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire or Google TV.
DETROIT, MI
Snow winding down, yet colder temperatures remain for Metro Detroit leading up to Thanksgiving

The snowfall is winding down, but colder temperatures will remain throughout the week in Metro Detroit. We’re keeping an eye on the lake effect snow machine across the western portion of the state this morning which will begin to wind down as we work throughout your Sunday. If you’ve got plans traveling west of Lansing, you’ll want to keep an eye on road conditions as the snow winds down.
DETROIT, MI
Rivalry week has commenced, Michigan-Ohio State game just days away

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan, Ohio State University football game is just days away and students in Ann Arbor are getting ready. Ohio State students made their way to Ann Arbor to put X’s over all of the M’s around campus and Michigan students are gearing up for the big road trip to Columbus.
ANN ARBOR, MI

