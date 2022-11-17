ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny makes Grammy history with album of the year nomination

 4 days ago

Bad Bunny is making Grammy history.

The Puerto Rican megastar recently became the first artist to score an album of the year nomination for a record that's completely in Spanish.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a two-time Grammy Award winner.

He won best latin pop or urban album in 2021 and best música urbana album in 2022.

According to GMA, he's snagged three nominations this year, including album of the year, best pop solo and best música urbana album.

His album "Un Verano Sin Ti," which translates to "A Summer Without You," was a smash hit this year.

Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé are some of the other artists nominated for album of the year.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

