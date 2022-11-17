Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board.

On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money.

The city will receive $44 million to be allocated toward wastewater system improvements, the board stated in a news release.

Other cities to benefit from the $52,913,408 are as follows:

$300,000 to the City of Melvin (McCulloch County) for water system improvements

$269,608 to the City of Miles (Runnels County) for a water supply project

$4,613,800 to the City of Mertzon (Irion County) for wastewater system improvements

$2,880,000 to the City of Marlin (Falls County) for a drainage improvement project

$300,000 to the City of Rising Star (Eastland County) for water system improvements

$550,000 to the City of Grand Saline (Van Zandt County) for a flood management project

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans.

