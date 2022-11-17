Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board.
On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money.Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI
The city will receive $44 million to be allocated toward wastewater system improvements, the board stated in a news release.
Other cities to benefit from the $52,913,408 are as follows:
- $300,000 to the City of Melvin (McCulloch County) for water system improvements
- $269,608 to the City of Miles (Runnels County) for a water supply project
- $4,613,800 to the City of Mertzon (Irion County) for wastewater system improvements
- $2,880,000 to the City of Marlin (Falls County) for a drainage improvement project
- $300,000 to the City of Rising Star (Eastland County) for water system improvements
- $550,000 to the City of Grand Saline (Van Zandt County) for a flood management project
The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1