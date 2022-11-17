ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZFiy_0jEniPr000

After monitoring Buffalo’s forecast for days, the NFL has decided to move the Cleveland Browns game against the Bills to Detroit ahead of feet of expected snow.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

The team said details regarding tickets and other game day information will be "announced shortly."

Snow showers and squalls were expected for the tailgate and the game, with heavy snowfall forecast this weekend into the tailgate. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s in Buffalo with wind chills in the teens. Snow totals are expected to reach several feet this weekend.

RELATED: NFL monitors Browns-Bills game ahead of major snowfall in Buffalo

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to snow was in 2014. The team was scheduled to face the New York Jets at home, but the game was moved to Detroit.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It took a village to get the Bills out of Buffalo for Sunday's game

When the Buffalo Bills had to move their entire operation to Detroit’s Ford Field on short notice for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive snow accumulation in and around their home stadium, it took everybody on the team to get that done. More than six feet of snow hit the suburb of Orchard Park, so everyone had to get going in a hurry, and this left some of the most important Bills in need of assistance just to get out of their houses and onto the plane from Buffalo to Detroit in the first place.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
The Spun

Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today

This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport. This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11

In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOOD

Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

The Cleveland Browns will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in a Week 11 matchup that needed a great deal of helping hands to make happen. How the change of venue and logistics worked to make this happen is the top story of the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy