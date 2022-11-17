NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit

After monitoring Buffalo’s forecast for days, the NFL has decided to move the Cleveland Browns game against the Bills to Detroit ahead of feet of expected snow.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's game against the Browns will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

The team said details regarding tickets and other game day information will be "announced shortly."

Snow showers and squalls were expected for the tailgate and the game, with heavy snowfall forecast this weekend into the tailgate. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20s in Buffalo with wind chills in the teens. Snow totals are expected to reach several feet this weekend.

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to snow was in 2014. The team was scheduled to face the New York Jets at home, but the game was moved to Detroit.

