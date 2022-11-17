Kip Moore’s Kick*ss Cover Of The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women” Is One Of His Best

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

I ain’t never heard a Kip Moore cover I didn’t like.

And today, we have a new one from the Georgia native of the Rolling Stones'”Honky Tonk Women,” which Kip sang last night at The Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado.

Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards while on vacation in Brazil, the song was originally released in the UK as non-album single in 1969, and then put out to America a week later, eventually reaching the #1 spot in both countries and becoming an all-time classic.

I mean, really, who doesn’t love that song?

In fact, everyone loved it so much, that the band actually recorded a country version of it with some tweaked lyrics called “Country Honk” for their Let It Bleed album five months later.

Which stands to reason, because how are you gonna have a song with “honky tonk” in the title and not make a country version of it, too… even if you are one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

And I think it goes without saying, Kip has an absolutely incredible, rich and raspy voice, and with his unique blend of rock and country we hear heavily in his own great catalog of music, I think this is the perfect song for him to cover.

I wouldn’t mind getting a studio version of his rendition of “Honky Tonk Women,” that’s for sure.

Inject it into my veins, please…

And while it’s highly unlikely we’ll get any official new music from him until 2023, Kip has been teasing a new album coming soon for quite a while now, so hopefully we’ll get more on that in the new year.

He even debuted a new song called “Guitar Slinger” not too long ago at a show in Baltimore, Maryland in September:

The original non-album single version of “Honky Tonk Women”:

And the country version: