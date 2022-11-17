TSA prepared for more travelers at Sea-Tac Airport security checkpoints for holiday season

In anticipation of a busy holiday travel season, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday they are prepared to handle projected increases in travelers.

According to the TSA, traveler impact is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels.

The three busiest days during the Thanksgiving travel period are typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

The TSA expects to screen as many as 2.5 million passengers nationwide on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and again on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The heaviest travel day in TSA history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2019, where they screened 2.9 million travelers nationwide.

Last year, agents screened 2.5 million travelers on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“We are prepared to handle the projected increase in travel volumes next week,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske.

©2022 Cox Media Group