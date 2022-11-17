ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3pBm_0jEnhqSI00

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver remarks from the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Pelosi spoke on the future of her leadership plans in the House of Representatives and said she will not seek a leadership role in the upcoming Congress. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said in remarks on the floor of the House. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility .”

Pelosi, who wore a winter-white pantsuit in a nod to suffragettes and other key moments throughout her own political career , announced her retirement from leadership during a 15-minute speech just after the House met at noon with the chamber full of Democratic members and several Republicans. She has served as Democrats’ leader while they were in both the minority and majority for 19 years.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, who has served for years alongside Pelosi, also announced he’d leave leadership but remain in Congress, heading back to the Appropriations Committee, which controls discretionary government spending to the tune of about $1.5 trillion a year.

Hoyer said he would back New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus chairman, for Democratic leader. Jeffries, 52, would represent a new generation taking over leadership.

Pelosi in speech: ‘No greater honor’

Pelosi in her speech said that no matter how many titles she’s received over the years — speaker, leader, whip — “there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco.”

“This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s announcement came just weeks after a man broke into the San Francisco home she shares with her husband and attacked him with a hammer while she was in Washington, D.C. The suspect, who faces state and federal criminal charges, said during the incident he was searching for Pelosi, similar to insurrectionists in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who went looking for her.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Pelosi said Thursday that she was grateful for the outpouring of support following the attack on her husband, saying he “has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support.”

“We’re all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery. Thank you so much,” she said, before getting a round of applause.

Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership follows a Democratic performance that turned out much better during the midterm elections than expected. And while the party did lose control of the House, Republicans so far have secured just the minimum 218 seats needed to hold the majority with 211 for Democrats and the remaining six races not yet called by The Associated Press.

Pelosi said the election shows Americans have rejected calls to violence and threats to the country’s democracy.

“Last week the American people spoke, and their voices were raised in defense of liberty, of the rule of law and democracy itself,” she said. “With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection.”

President Joe Biden released a statement saying Pelosi “is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“In the first two years of my presidency, she is a singular force securing once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come,” Biden wrote. “Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her.”

Changes in Democratic leadership

Pelosi’s resignation from the top Democratic role in the House coincides with a promise she made to her caucus years ago that this would be her last Congress at the helm.

Hoyer, who was No. 2 to Pelosi, endorsed Jeffries, of New York, as Democratic leader.

“He is a skilled and capable leader who will help us win back the Majority in 2024 as we strive to continue delivering on our promises to the American people,” Hoyer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“I look forward to serving as a resource to him, to the rest of our Democratic leadership team, and to our entire Caucus in whatever capacity I can best be of assistance as we move forward together to address the nation’s challenges,” Hoyer added.

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, said in a statement that he looks forward to doing whatever he can “to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar.” Clark, of Massachusetts, is now the assistant speaker, while Aguilar, of California, is the vice chairman of the Democratic caucus.

With Democrats moving from the House majority to the minority, the minority leader and minority whip spots will become the top roles for Democratic leaders, followed by assistant speaker, Democratic Caucus chair and Democratic caucus vice chair.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30, a few days after members return from the Thanksgiving week break.

Other congressional leaders

Pelosi’s Thursday announcement makes her the only member of congressional leadership, the so-called four corners, who will leave their leadership role next year.

House Republicans voted this week to keep Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their nominee for speaker. He has yet to secure the needed 218 floor votes in January to secure the gavel.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will remain the Senate minority leader next session after fending off a long-shot bid from Florida’s Rick Scott during a closed-door vote Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is expected to stay in that role once the conference gathers to officially vote Dec. 8.

Pelosi was first elected to the 100th Congress following a special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of Rep. Sala Burton. She often says she was forged in the Appropriations Committee before becoming House Democratic whip in 2001. Her colleagues then voted her in as minority leader in 2003.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first female speaker in U.S. history, a role that saw her negotiate and move sweeping packages through narrow majorities, including Obamacare, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in 2021 and Democrats’ climate change and health care package known as the Inflation Reduction Act this summer.

Pelosi has also overseen negotiations on dozens of bipartisan bills throughout her years as speaker and House minority leader.

Pelosi said Thursday that she will continue looking toward the country’s future.

“A new day is dawning on the horizon and I look forward, always forward, to the unfolding story of our nation — a story of light and love, of patriotism and progress, of many becoming one,” she said. “And always an unfinished mission to make the dreams of today, the reality of tomorrow.”

The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 6

dixie
3d ago

I listened to her little speech and she stayed true to herself who is a very hateful person. When she once stated because of her Catholic faith she doesn’t hate anyone but she was able to stare in president Trump’s face when he was about to give his state of the union speech and extended her hands in a deliberate in your face clap with her hateful eyes staring at him. Then after that ignorant scene she spend the rest of the time ignoring his speech but took the time to make notches on the top of the speech handed to her by trump to make it easier for herself to rip up the entire speech and then yesterday made another attack on president Trump by stating she worked well with three previous president Bush, Obama and Biden and said as though she had a sick pleasure of eliminating President Trump. This woman has and always will carry her hate for the rest of her days and no matter how she denies her hate it’s there to see and hear regardless of your religion Nancy!

Reply
6
Mike Hunt
2d ago

Stepped down? That’s a pretty elegant way of saying she got voted out by her peers,but anyway,yahooo!!

Reply
4
Max Powers
4d ago

And people say there is never anything positive in the news 😊

Reply
7
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Idaho Capital Sun

Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat

Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after a man in his 40s broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho Capital Sun

Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer.  If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s complaint and affidavit […] The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster.  The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races

WASHINGTON — The super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact.  The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according to data it released Thursday. The […] The post Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote

The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy