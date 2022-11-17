Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Plans: Baker In Ireland, Biden Coming To Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend. The governor and First Lady Lauren Baker left Saturday evening for Dublin to start a weeklong family trip to Ireland. They plan to return to Massachusetts next Monday, Nov. 28. Acting Gov. Karyn Polito will be in charge most of the time that Baker is away.
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Only Six Apply For Seven Available Mass. Mobile-Only Sports Betting Licenses
By the deadline of 2 p.m. Monday, the Mass. Gaming Commission received 15 total sports betting operator applications including just six applications for the seven available mobile-only betting licenses, the commission said. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor each applied for in-person betting licenses; they are the...
Man Faces Judge on Accessory Charge in Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery
A Martha's Vineyard man who police say played a role in last week's armed bank robbery faced a judge Monday in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Miquel Jones, 30, of Edgartown, is being charged with accessory after the fact. He was arrested over the weekend after police said they found him driving the same car the suspects got into once they ditched the car they stole from the parking lot of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Still Waiting for Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check? You're Not Alone
Still waiting for your Massachusetts tax refund check? You're not alone. Many others say they're still waiting on their checks too. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers three weeks ago when the calendar switched to November. But that doesn't mean everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Vermont Meat Processing Plant to Expand, Under National Push to Strengthen Food Supply Chain
More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received a nearly $1.1 million...
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
New Hampshire Authorities Search for Overdue Hiker Missing Since Sunday Morning
A 20-year-old hiker who is considered "overdue" is being sought by conservation officers in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning, planning to hike a route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, according to a news release Sunday evening from New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
Already Cold, Wind Gusts Make Temps Feel Much Colder
It’s a cooler than average day but the sun is on our side! Our temperatures Saturday hover in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind is off the southwest and this may enhance the potential for some ocean-effect showers in the south coast as well as the Cape overnight into early Sunday.
