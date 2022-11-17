ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

USDA grants $3.6M to improve wastewater systems and landfills in Interior Alaska

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is granting $3.6 million to Interior Alaska villages to help improve water systems and landfills. The grants will pay for new well and wastewater treatment systems for homes in Rampart and improvements to McGrath’s water system. They’ll also fund the engineering and environmental reports for a new solid waste facility in Ruby, new landfills in Rampart and Tanacross, and repairs to Nenana’s wastewater treatment system.
Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight difficulty of getting financial relief to fishermen

Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures. The current process of getting financial relief to fishermen is cumbersome and takes a long time, but Bering Sea crabbers are hoping the plight of the snow crab population might change the way financial relief is delivered to fishermen.
State of Art: Preserving Alaska’s music with Jimmy Riordan

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from local artist and the mastermind behind the Alaska BookMobile, Jimmy Riordan. His current work is focused on digitizing analogue Alaska music. He got his start working in Bethel and preserving recordings found around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, but has branched out to more of a statewide focus. We hear about how he got started, what he’s found along the way and what comes next.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s first openly LGBTQ lawmakers prepare to head to Juneau. Also,...
