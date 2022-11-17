I wrote recently about 116 west main buildings threatened destruction. Looking again at the building I realize this is not the Masonic building I had alluded to and apologize for the error. My sentiments stand however regarding preserving the 116 structure. As I said before I grew up in Troy and remember the retail shops in that building, Tweeds the most memorable. Though architecturally simple the space and site is historical and beg for core Troy development. It’ s a worthy project for investment.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO