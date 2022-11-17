Read full article on original website
Nelson to perform at Edison Foundation’s Holiday event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Zach Nelson, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Event to benefit Miami, Shelby County residents
PIQUA — The Piqua Art & Innovation Center (PAIC) will be throwing a free public event to benefit Miami and Shelby Counties. The event, Painting For Poverty, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the PAIC, located on the second floor of 319 N. Wayne St., Piqua.
Braun receives Ohio Middle Level Association award
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education recognized junior high school art teacher Gabbie Braun on Thursday, Nov. 18. Braun was recently selected to receive an award from the Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA), which honors exceptional middle school teachers and administrators each year. “It’s...
Grand Illumination of Troy
TROY — Santa Claus is coming to town and Troy Main Street will be welcoming him in style on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Grand Illumination. The Grand Illumination kicks off in downtown Troy at 5 p.m. Carriage rides will be held on the Public Square from 5-8:30 p.m., and free warm drinks, treats and glow sticks will be available the entire evening.
Veterans Holiday Bazaar at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is hosting a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A. The bazaar will include numerous crafters sellings items like wood crafts, home decor, jewelry, gift baskets, purses, herbs and teas, kitted and woven items, wreaths and more. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle too and all proceeds from this event will be used to support MVVM.
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Ohio home care workforce crisis
DAYTON — The Home Care Workforce Shortage Crisis was the focus of a roundtable discussion conducted by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, on Nov. 15 at the Business Solutions Center in Dayton. Solutions to this crisis supported by PSA 2, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (o4a) and Agencies throughout the state advocate increasing provider reimbursement rates by 50% to help provide a living wage for home care workers. Everyone impacted and/or interested are asked to contact their legislator as reimbursement rates are considered in the upcoming state budget.
On the agendas
The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building at 100 S. Market St. The Miami East Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will be held in Room 116 of the Miami East High School, 3825 N. state Route 589 in Casstown.
Piqua BOE discusses 5-year financial forecast
PIQUA — Members of the Piqua City Schools Board of Education discussed the district’s five-year financial forecast during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Financially, I believe the district is in sound shape as we move forward,” district treasurer Jeremie Hittle said. “We haven’t asked...
Extra deputies to be out Thanksgiving weekend
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The extra deputies will conclude the traffic enforcement details on Sunday, Nov. 27, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. The added enforcement will be for the sole purpose of enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. Special emphasis will be placed on removing impaired drivers, seat belt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators, and other crash causing infractions.
Piqua to conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewers
PIQUA — Fishbeck Inc. work crews in collaboration with the city of Piqua’s utilities department will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewers (weather permitting) the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. These tests will assist the department in locating breaks and defects in the sewer...
Milton-Union football has amazing season end in D-V, Region 20 title game
PIQUA — It wasn’t the ending the Milton-Union football team was looking for Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field against Valley View in the D-V, Region 20 title game. But, the 21-7 loss to the Spartans did nothing to take away from the Bulldogs amazing season. Milton-Union finished...
Car crashes in to State Farm office
TROY — Troy Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash involving a car that went into a State Farm Insurance building, on Nov. 19. First responders were dispatched to the State Farm Insurance location in the 700 block of West Market Street in Troy shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Troy historical building worth the investment
I wrote recently about 116 west main buildings threatened destruction. Looking again at the building I realize this is not the Masonic building I had alluded to and apologize for the error. My sentiments stand however regarding preserving the 116 structure. As I said before I grew up in Troy and remember the retail shops in that building, Tweeds the most memorable. Though architecturally simple the space and site is historical and beg for core Troy development. It’ s a worthy project for investment.
