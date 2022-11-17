Read full article on original website
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
5 Holiday Themed Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
"Mistletoe Market" and "The Season Of Lights" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Mistletoe Market. This annual event is a chance to see local arts and crafts and great food and activities for the kids and your pets. It is a weekend-long event.
ktalnews.com
Brighter Tomorrow Foundation holding Thanksgiving Feast
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. The Brighter Tomorrow Foundation is looking to feed 500 people at its fifth annual Thanksgiving Community Feast. The drive-through food giveaway will begin...
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Donations Needed for Free Thanksgiving Meal at Local Shelter
The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate and homeless from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving Day in Texarkana at 402 Oak Street. However, the shelter is still in need of food donations in order to make sure that everybody...
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives turkeys, Thanksgiving fixings to families in need
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. Candidate from District B files lawsuit against...
Boots and Bells lights up MP
Boots and Bells lights up MP News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image City Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr speaks to the crowd to kick off the night’s festivities, joined by City Manager Ed Thatcher and other local dignitaries. Memphis Soul entertains the crowd Thursday night with a backdrop of a million lights. ...
Love Johnny Cash? Don’t Miss This Exhibit in Texarkana For a Limited Time
Johnny Cash fans listen up! There is a very special exhibit that is showing in Texarkana. It's called '1968: A Folsom Redemption'. This is a great collection of photographs and memories of two journalists that covered behind the scenes of the concerts that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison.
‘Genevieve Allen’ And More Great Bands To See In Texarkana
This chilly weekend is chocked full of great music with 12 different acts to see their weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. The 1923 Banna...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On
Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
