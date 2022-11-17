Read full article on original website
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement to Kevin Harrington With Sweet Selfie: ‘Officially Together’ Forever
Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”
papermag.com
Antoni Porowski Is Engaged
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry," Porowski wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji and blurry selfie of the couple. And it seems as if the food expert's prayers were quickly answered, with co-star Tan France volunteering to be the "wedding selfie-photographer" before Jonathan Van Ness appointed himself the flower girl.
TODAY.com
Former 'American Idol' star Lauren Alaina announces engagement at her 'favorite place in the world'
Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to boyfriend Cameron "Cam" Arnold during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Nov. 19. The 28-year-old country singer, who brought her new fiancé out onstage after flashing her engagement ring, told People of the moment, “It was a night I will never forget."
Cynthia Bailey reveals ‘last straw’ that led to divorce from Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey, the former longtime cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” divulged what led to the dissolution of her marriage to Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill. During her visit to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Bailey elaborated on what...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Embarrassed Drew Barrymore Admits “It’s Been a While” Since She’s Bought New Underwear on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Drew Barrymore gave a little TMI during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while she and Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews opened up about the last time they purchased underwear — but we are living for her honesty. The duo was discussing the Washington Post article...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz Reveals if He’s Dating Taylor Ann Green From ‘Southern Charm’ – and ‘Bashful’ BravoCon Moment [Exclusive]
Tom Schwartz from 'Vanderpump Rules' recounts that awkward encounter with Taylor Ann Green from 'Southern Charm' at BravoCon – and reveals if romance is in the cards.
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Who Is Vinny Guadagnino Dating? Everything to Know About the MTV Star’s Exes, Relationship Status
Off the market? Vinny Guadagnino, who made his Dancing with the Stars debut on the show’s season 31 premiere in September 2022, has been in the public eye ever since Jersey Shore premiered...
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Relationship Timeline: From DMs to Dream Wedding
True love! Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith fell head over heels for each other when they first met, and their quiet love story slowly captured all of our hearts. The This Is Us star never stopped believing she deserved love after she went through a devastating split from her estranged husband, Ryan Adams. Moore and […]
Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo Of Son Wave’s Name: See Photo
Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, finally revealed her face tattoo via her Instagram Story on Nov. 17, and we are obsessed! The proud momma bear revealed a tattoo complete with red ink and cursive writing of her son’s name, Wave, 1. In the photo, Cardi rocked a face full of glam and looked off to the side to reveal the ink, which she actually got done back on Aug. 14 by the artist, Robinson De Los Santos. The brunette beauty did not write anything other than Wave’s name in white letters on the post.
Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away
Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shows Exactly What She Keeps in Her Fridge
The Southern Charm-er shared a look at what’s inside her refrigerator, including the one item “you better get.”. While talking to BravoTV.com in May about her gorgeous new home, Madison LeCroy explained that the kitchen was the room she was enjoying “the most.” Now that the Southern Charm-er is settled into the house with her son, Hudson, and her fiancé, Brett, she is sharing a new look at the space with a full tour of her fridge.
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast Slight
While appearing on the "Everything Iconic" podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Luann de Lesseps commented on the news that her former "Real Housewives of New York" cast mate, Bethenny Frankel was starting a new podcast.
‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Appears in Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ With Lindsay Lohan
A 'Married at First Sight' alum recently made an appearance in the Lindsay Lohan-led holiday movie 'Falling for Christmas.'
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai. The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.
Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup
Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits. On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the...
