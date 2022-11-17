Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."

3 DAYS AGO