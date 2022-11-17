ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement to Kevin Harrington With Sweet Selfie: ‘Officially Together’ Forever

Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”
papermag.com

Antoni Porowski Is Engaged

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry," Porowski wrote alongside a prayer hands emoji and blurry selfie of the couple. And it seems as if the food expert's prayers were quickly answered, with co-star Tan France volunteering to be the "wedding selfie-photographer" before Jonathan Van Ness appointed himself the flower girl.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
POPSUGAR

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome a Baby Boy: "My Baby Yoda, My Sani"

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are parents to a baby boy! The couple announced the news on Nov. 18 on Instagram. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he's here safe and sound," the rapper wrote in a caption. "Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22." In her own post, Aiko wrote, "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo Of Son Wave’s Name: See Photo

Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, finally revealed her face tattoo via her Instagram Story on Nov. 17, and we are obsessed! The proud momma bear revealed a tattoo complete with red ink and cursive writing of her son’s name, Wave, 1. In the photo, Cardi rocked a face full of glam and looked off to the side to reveal the ink, which she actually got done back on Aug. 14 by the artist, Robinson De Los Santos. The brunette beauty did not write anything other than Wave’s name in white letters on the post.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away

Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shows Exactly What She Keeps in Her Fridge

The Southern Charm-er shared a look at what’s inside her refrigerator, including the one item “you better get.”. While talking to BravoTV.com in May about her gorgeous new home, Madison LeCroy explained that the kitchen was the room she was enjoying “the most.” Now that the Southern Charm-er is settled into the house with her son, Hudson, and her fiancé, Brett, she is sharing a new look at the space with a full tour of her fridge.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy