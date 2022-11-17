Browns-Bills Game Moved to Detroit

Cleveland and Buffalo will square off at Ford Field to avoid blizzard conditions in western New York.

Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to an impending blizzard, the Bills announced Thursday .

The game, scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, was previously slated to take place at the Bills’ home venue, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills said in a statement that the decision was made due to “public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution,” as the Buffalo area is expected to receive as much as six feet of snow from the incoming storm.

Ticketing information and other game day details will be announced shortly, the Bills announced. The team also will provide information to fans who held tickets for the originally scheduled game in Orchard Park.

The Bills (6–3) are tied for second place in the AFC East. The Browns (3–6) are tied for third place in the AFC North.

The decision will lead to consecutive games in Detroit for the Bills, who are scheduled to play the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m. ET.

