ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces start of buck firearms season, return of Big Buck Photo Contest

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQ3cS_0jEndR0l00

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - On Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice reminded hunters that West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start Monday, Nov. 21 and that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.

“West Virginia’s buck firearms season is an incredible time of year and one of the most exciting ways you can enjoy a hunting adventure and experience all of the outdoor goodness our beautiful state has to offer,” Justice said. “Whether you’re a lifelong hunter like me or just getting started, I want to encourage you to get into the woods in the next two weeks and join the thousands of hunters who have helped make this special season one of West Virginia’s most beloved and time-honored traditions.”

Resident hunters and non-resident hunters who want a chance to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively, at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. The two-week season will open Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 4.

Resident landowners may harvest an extra buck without purchasing an RG stamp if they are hunting on their own property. Nonresident hunters who own land in West Virginia are not exempt from purchasing a license or the extra buck stamp even if hunting on their own property.

Hunters are reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK. All deer harvested on Nov. 21-22 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties must be brought to a designated biological game examination station. For more information, check page 14 of the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available to download at WVdnr.gov

In eight counties and portions of two counties, hunters are required to take an antlerless deer before harvesting a second antlered deer. For more information, see pages 15, 20 and 22 in the 2022–2023 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary at WVdnr.gov

Big Buck Photo Contest Returns


Justice also announced the return of West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to share photos of their buck harvest for a chance to win prizes.

The contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes two divisions: a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Five participants from each division will win prizes.

To enter the contest, hunters must submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2022 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt. Submissions may be uploaded using the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest. Those entering must have a valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and will need to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.

Additional Deer Hunting Opportunities During West Virginia’s Buck Firearms Season
The second segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season also opens Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 4 on private land and select public lands. Archery and crossbow hunting for antlered and antlerless deer is also legal during the buck firearms season and subject to all archery and crossbow deer hunting regulations. Class N/NN stamps to hunt antlerless deer may be purchased at any time at WVhunt.com.

“Not only do West Virginia’s deer seasons provide quality outdoor recreation, they are incredible for our state’s economy and a major boost to our tourism industry,” West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “Our deer seasons attract thousands of out-of-state hunters and bring in millions of dollars in license and stamp sales and overnight bookings at our state park and forest facilities. I want to thank Gov. Justice for promoting our hunting seasons and outdoor recreation and making them such a big part of his administration.”

Small game hunting is prohibited during the first three days of buck firearms season in all counties with a buck firearms season.

For more information about West Virginia's hunting seasons, visit WVdnr.gov

The post Gov. Justice announces start of buck firearms season, return of Big Buck Photo Contest appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia, New River Gorge announced. “His […] The post Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge appeared first on The Hinton News.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hinton News

Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia’s holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. The donated trees were growing too tall and needed to be cut down due […] The post Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency’s Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant […] The post West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Treasurer Moore announces $1.1M worth of unclaimed property returned in October

CHARLESTON, (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced his office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October, continuing a strong trend of returns. “We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with […] The post Treasurer Moore announces $1.1M worth of unclaimed property returned in October appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death for 2022-23 flu season confirmed by DHHR

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown, county, age and gender. “The loss […] The post West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death for 2022-23 flu season confirmed by DHHR appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Attorney General’s office wins award for best brief

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has been awarded “Best Brief” by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for its merits brief in West Virginia v U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “I’d like to thank NAAG for this prestigious award, which speaks highly of the efforts of our […] The post Attorney General’s office wins award for best brief appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice receives top-to-bottom report on DHHR

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – ​On Nov. 10, Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has received the organizational review of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) conducted by the McChrystal Group LLC, of Alexandria, Va. In March 2022, Gov. Justice vetoed HB 4020, which would have split the DHHR into two different […] The post Gov. Justice receives top-to-bottom report on DHHR appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

DBSA WV offers help

With the upcoming winter months and approaching holidays, there is typically an increase in the number of people touched by depression. Additionally, up to 64% of those already struggling with a mood disorder report that this time of year can be especially difficult. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance West Virginia (DBSA WV) reminds you that we are here to offer hope, help, education, and support. All services are free and offered by peers who have been there and can help. For more information, go to our website: dbsawv.org The post DBSA WV offers help appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

New River CTC faculty train on new mobile sim labs

BEAVER, W.Va. (Hinton News) - When faculty in New River Community and Technical College’s EMS programs unveiled two mobile simulation labs in 2019, they couldn’t have imagined that they would be helping to bring similar technology to EMS programs throughout the state of West Virginia. Last month, New River CTC EMS Programs Director Matthew Snuffer and EMS Instructor Matthew Hellems were invited to Charleston to receive training on the state’s new mobile simulation labs. The labs will begin being used in November. “With the shortage of EMS workers, Governor Jim Justice wanted to find a way to increase the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Secretary of State honors County Clerk

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Secretary of State Representative Lee Dean, recently traveled from Charleston to Hinton. The reason for their visit was to give honor and recognition to long-time Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt, who will retire at the end of the year. Merritt has continuously served the county for more than 30 years. In an earlier interview, she stated that she loved her time in the County Clerk's Office. She said, "I've been blessed to be the longest-serving County Clerk in the history of Summers County. I would like to thank the voters who have had the confidence in me to elect me and support me throughout these 31 years. I have never missed administering an election in Summers County since 1986." In the upcoming election, citizens will choose someone new to take over for Merritt. The race is between Lynn Reed and Jackie Farley. Hinton News will post all of the local election information as it becomes available, including the winner of this position. RELATED: Longest Serving Summers County Clerk Announces Retirement  The post Secretary of State honors County Clerk appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office sets November Stops for Central and Southeastern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: Nov. 1: 11:30 a.m. to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

National task force files enforcement actions against robocallers

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced last week the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “We must leave no stone unturned in our fight against unlawful robocalls,” Morrisey said in a press release. “West Virginia remains committed […] The post National task force files enforcement actions against robocallers appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Supreme Court admits attorneys

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) – The following applicants were admitted to practice law in West Virginia during ceremonies before the Supreme Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Successful applicants of the West Virginia Bar Examination who were admitted are Jeffrey Parker Zopp, Dayton Carl Meadows V and Jared Alexander Phalen. Admitted by transferred Uniform Bar […] The post Supreme Court admits attorneys appeared first on The Hinton News.
COLORADO STATE
Hinton News

Students invited to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Only one entry may be submitted per student. Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating your favorite West Virginia park (city, county, or state). Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Letter to the Editor: David McMahon

Dear Editor: Your readers are fortunate to be able to vote to send Senator Stephen Baldwin back to the West Virginia Legislature in the upcoming general election. I know I am not from your county. But the views of someone who has been on the inside of the Legislature should be particularly valuable to your […] The post Letter to the Editor: David McMahon appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy